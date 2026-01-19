When does Carnival 2026 arrive and how is the date of the Roman and Ambrosian rite calculated

The Carnivalcelebrated in Italy and throughout the world, is a moveable feast which, from a religious point of view, precedes the liturgical season of Lent. The calendar of this holiday, in fact, is linked to the date of Sunday Easter: Carnival will begin in 2026 Sunday 15 February.

In Italy, however, things change depending on whether the Roman rite (widespread throughout almost the entire Peninsula) or that ambrosianwhich is celebrated in Milan and other Lombardy provinces such as Monza, Lecco, Varese and Como. In the first case, Carnival begins with Shrove Thursday and ends with Shrove Tuesday; in the second case, however, the celebrations end on the Saturday after Shrove Tuesday.

Carnival 2026: when it starts and when it ends

So let’s see the start and end dates of Carnival, according to Roman rite.

Fat Thursday : February 12, 2026.

: February 12, 2026. Carnival Sunday, culmination of the celebrations : February 15, 2026.

: February 15, 2026. Fat Tuesday, end of the celebrations: February 17, 2026.

February 17, 2026. Ash Wednesday: February 18, 2026.

According to the Ambrosian ritehowever, the start and end dates of Carnival are as follows:

Fat Thursday: February 19th.

February 19th. Fat Saturday, culmination of the celebrations: February 21st

Because the start date of Carnival is different every year

As anticipated, the date of the beginning of the period Carnival it is closely linked to that of Easter Sunday, which in turn is a moveable feast. In 2026, the Easter falls on April 5th, i.e Sunday following the first full moon that occurs after the spring equinox.

In the case of the Roman rite, therefore, thestart of the masquerade party is calculated starting from the date of Easter, from which 46 days are subtracted to calculate the Ash Wednesday (18 February 2026), which marks the start of Lent. At that point, the previous Sunday represents the culmination of the carnival celebrations.

In the case of Ambrosian riteHowever, Lent does not begin on Ash Wednesday, but on the following Sunday: in this way, the culmination of the Carnival celebrations takes place on Saturday (21 February 2026), i.e. the day before the start of Lent.

Traditions and events in Italy and around the world

Carnival is a much celebrated and widespread holiday in Italy and throughout the rest of the world. In our country, one of the most important events is certainly the Venice Carnivalwhich this year will be celebrated from January 31st to February 17th in honor of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Equally famous is the Viareggio Carnivalcharacterized by the gigantic allegorical floats that parade along the seafront, but traditions and iconic characters are widespread throughout the country, from the Arlecchino of Bergamo to the Meneghino of Milan, passing through Pulcinella in Naples and Peppe Nappa in Sicily.

In the rest of the world, however, the Rio de Janeiro Carnival it is certainly the most famous and largest in the world, with parades filling the city streets, while in the USA the New Orleans Mardi Gras attracts visitors from all over the country (and beyond) to the sound of jazz music. Returning to Europe the Santa Cruz de Tenerife Carnivalwhich in size is second only to the Brazilian one.