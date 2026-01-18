When pigs and other animals ended up in court: animal trials in the Middle Ages

AI-generated content



For centuries, in Europe, pigs, horses, donkeys and even insects were tried as people: arrested, defended by lawyers, judged and condemned “in the name of the law”. It is not macabre folklore nor a medieval oddity: those trials tell of a precise moment in our history, in which the law tried to bring order not only to nature, but also to human reproduction, in the family and in the boundaries between species. Understanding why a pig ended up on the gallows means understanding how Europe learned to govern life.

Animal trials

Now let’s try to imagine the scene: in a fifteenth-century square a child dies, killed by a pig. The animal comes arrestedlocked up, taken to court. He has a lawyer. There is a judge. Finally comes the sentence: public hanging. It is not a black legend: from the case of Fontenay-aux-Roses in 1266 to the dozens of documented trials in France, domestic animals that injured or killed humans were judged in the same courts as men with notarial deeds, solemn formulas and even legal debates on the degree of guilt. The idea, surprising today, was simple: some animals could “crime”. And if they broke the order of the community, they were punished.

Why did animals end up in court?

A recent study proposes to read these processes to animals as “crimes against reproduction”. Not because animals were obsessed with sex, but because we didn’t really judge the animal, but rather the human beings involved and the “right” way to start a family. In fact, the cases can be concentrated and grouped into three main areas:

Bestiality : men and women accused of sexual relations with animals were tried together with the “beast accomplice”. Almost always both sentenced to death. Here the problem is not only moral: it is the violation of the boundary between human and animal, and of a sexuality considered legitimate only if marital and reproductive .

: men and women accused of sexual relations with animals were tried together with the “beast accomplice”. Almost always both sentenced to death. Here the problem is not only moral: it is the violation of the boundary between human and animal, and of a sexuality considered legitimate only if . Infanticide : in cases of infanticide the animal often appears as presumed responsible for the death of a newborn, or enters into trials against mothers accused of killing children born out of wedlock. But the center of the matter is not the animal itself. It’s motherhood that gets out of control. In an era in which an “illegitimate” pregnancy weighs as a crime, the court does not just judge a death, but the very right of that woman to be a mother. Attributing responsibility to an animal, or taking it to trial together with the woman, serves to reiterate a fundamental rule: children are acceptable only if they are born within a specific order family and social. The animal, in this scenario, becomes part of a larger mechanism. It is not just an alternative culprit, but a tool through which the law polices the female body, sexuality and reproduction.

: in cases of infanticide the animal often appears as presumed responsible for the death of a newborn, or enters into trials against mothers accused of killing children born out of wedlock. But the center of the matter is not the animal itself. It’s motherhood that gets out of control. In an era in which an “illegitimate” pregnancy weighs as a crime, the court does not just judge a death, but the very right of that woman to be a mother. Attributing responsibility to an animal, or taking it to trial together with the woman, serves to reiterate a fundamental rule: children are acceptable only if they are born family and social. The animal, in this scenario, becomes part of a larger mechanism. It is not just an alternative culprit, but a tool through which the law polices the female body, sexuality and reproduction. Witches’ familiars: cats, toads, dogs accused of helping witches: sucking blood, damaging male fertility, making children sick. Even when there is no real court, these animals end up in the same obsession: control reproduction and family.

In all cases, the “culprit” animal is seen as a threat to the domestic order: stable family, regulated sexuality, clear boundaries between species.

A right that tries to tame life

This becomes even clearer if we look at the laws of the time. Between the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries the State forcefully enters private life. In France, royal power regulates marriage and parentage, rewards fathers with many legitimate children and transforms clandestine pregnancy and infanticide into capital crimes, especially for poor and single women. In England, in 1623, a law makes infanticide the only crime in which it is the accused who has to prove her innocence. A reversal that says a lot about the social fear of what goes outside the “ordered” family model.

It is the same climate in which animals are tried and witches are hunted. According to many historians, these courts function like a laboratory: decisions are made there Who can reproduce, how, and what a “normal” home means. The witch, the “denatural” mother and the murderous pig are three faces of the same anxiety.

From legal person to thing

The paradox however is that in medieval courts, the animal is treated almost like a subject: he can be accused, defended, judged. In some cases he is even acquitted, if the blame falls on the owner who did not supervise him. But it is precisely this passage that prepares the future.

With modernity the animal leaves the court not because it is freerbut because it definitively becomes one thing: property, workforce, biological capital. There is no longer any need for a public trial. It is eliminated, locked up, exploited. Today animals are no longer judged. They are protected only as the object of the human feelingnot as true subjects of law. A complete reversal.