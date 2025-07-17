Where is the “most isolated house in the world” and what’s inside?

Periodically online the photo of one circulates small White home lost on an island surrounded by steep cliffs, often defined as “The most isolated house in the world“. Many solitary travelers dream of being able to spend some time there and, even if it is probably not absolute of the most isolated house in the world, the fact remains that that building is actually theThe only of the volcanic island of Elliðaeypart of the Icelandic archipelago of Vestmannaejyar. But what we see is not a private home as we could expect, but a hunting refuge free of water and electricity, even if there is a sauna (powered by the rainwater collected).

The two -story refuge stands at the foot of Hábarðthe highest peak of the island, and was made in 1996. Its position is not accidental: in fact, it rises in the same point of the previous shed, made in 1953 for hunting the puffins and subsequently demolished due to degradation. The works for the new construction have started in 1987, while the sauna adjacent was made Between 2000 and 2001.

Among other things, although these are a recent structure, it is good to remember that there is neither electricity nor running water inside.

To reach the island it is necessary to perform a ferry trip of a couple of hours From the island of Heimaey, the only inhabited area of the whole archipelago. Once landed on the coasts, it is necessary to do More two hours Of path To reach the refuge … but be careful! It is a private property of the Society of the Ellidagrim Islands And therefore access to the island is possible only after receiving permission from the owners. For those curious, here is a video showing the interior of the refuge:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taxdbwlowg8

Little curiosity: Over time, rumors have started to circulate about the alleged donation of the island by the Icelandic government to the famous singer -songwriter Björk. This misunderstanding arises from the fact that the government actually proposed to the singer to give her the island of Elliðaey… but not this island of Elliðaey, but a homonymous located off the western coast of Iceland. In any case, the singer refused the gift and to date neither of the two Elliðaey is owned by Björk.