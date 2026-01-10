Where is the safest place to sit in the car?

The safer place in the car in the event of an accident that’s it rear centersince it is the place furthest from any impact source, i.e. doors or front or rear part of the car. This is what a study conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration‘s of the United States, which analyzed all fatal accidents that occurred in the United States between 2000 and 2003.

According to the study, in fact, those who sit in the middle rear seat have an average 25% greater chance of surviving than those who sit in other parts of the car. There is also to say that for passengers with age under 13 years of ageit is strongly not recommended in general to sit on front seatssince the presence of airbags could be very dangerous. In fact, these safety devices are calibrated on people who weigh around 70 kg, having an opening speed of around 300 km/h, which could be very dangerous both for people with bones that are still too fragile such as children, and for elderly people.

It must be said, however, that recent studies byInsurance Institute for Highway Safety have shown how, in modern cars, traveling in front has become much safer thanks to the evolution of vehicle technology. In fact, in modern cars, the seat belts of the front seats are almost always equipped with pretensioners and load limiters. This is the technology according to which, as soon as our body moves forward within the seat belts, these lock to prevent impact due to an accident. It is precisely this technology that has made i front seats Very saferbut we must always take into account that for the little ones, who could be harmed by this technology just as they are by airbags. A sudden locking of the seat belt could in fact damage the bones of individuals under 13 years of age.

This does not mean that the rear seats in modern cars have become less safe, far from it. It means that the front seats have become more safe and allow you to travel even more safely. However, there are modern cars that also have pretensioners in the rear seats. In this case, clearly, it is the rear seats that remain the safest, since in addition to the advantage of being far from the impact zones, they possess new technologies capable of protecting us in the event of an accident. In short, depending on the car model where we stand, some places are safer than othersso beyond the statistics, it is important to make sure which safety devices are installed on our cars.