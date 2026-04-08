Where people live the longest in Italy: the region-by-region ranking of the ISTAT report

The longest-lived regions of Italy are Marche, Umbria and Molise. Image created with AI.



The new ISTAT report «Health: an achievement to be defended» draw a photograph of thelife expectancy today in Italy and of how it has changed over time. Today, Italy is confirmed as one of the longest-living countries in the world, with a life expectancy at birth that reaches the 83.4 years. From 1990 to 2024, men have gained approximately 8 years of average lifespan, while for women the increase has been approximately 6 and a half years. This reached 81.5 years for males and 85.6 for females respectively. If instead we look at the median age at death – that is, that value that divides the population into two equal halves, between those who die first and those who die later – in 2023 it stands at 81.6 years for men and 86.3 for women. Looking at the territories, the Marche, Umbria, Molise and Tuscany lead the ranking for the “national median at death”, while the Campania closes the ranking.

The ranking of the regions: Marche tops the podium

The ISTAT report highlights the differences in average life expectancy between the Italian regions, highlighting one scissors of approximately 4 years between the most and least long-lived regions. In fact, we pass by less than 82 years old in Campania to over 86 in the Marchewith a clear disadvantage for many of the most populous regions of the South.

By 2023, the national median at death in the entire Italian population (therefore counting both men and women) it is 84.4 years. Below this value we find Aosta Valley (84.3 years), Puglia (84.1), Lazio (83.9), Calabria (83.8), Sardinia (83.5) e Sicily (83.3) and finally Campania (81.9 years). On the other side of the ranking we find the Marche (86.1 years), followed by Umbria (85.9), Molise And Tuscany (85.7), Emilia-Romagna (85.5), Abruzzo And Liguria (85.4), Basilicata (85.3) and the autonomous province of Trent (85), Piedmont And Veneto (84.8), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (84.7), Lombardy (84.6) and the autonomous province of Bolzano (84.5).

Median age at death by region in 2023. Credit: Istat



When gender and territoriality intersect

There has always been a significant difference, in Italy and beyond, between the life expectancy of men and women. But it is interesting to look at how geographical origin also influences gender mortality. For example, the ISTAT report shows how mortality has changed from 1990 to 2023. The reduction is clear, equal to approximately 43% among men et al 40% among women. The Centre-North leads the list with drops of more than 50%, while in the South the reduction stops at around 35%. Below we can see the mortality data for 2023 (deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) in the various Italian regions, divided by males and females.

Standardized mortality rates, by region of residence and sex, year 2023. Values ​​per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: Istat



Standardized mortality rates, by region of residence and sex, year 2023. Values ​​per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: Istat



The new challenges of longevity

In Italy we live longer and longer, but this longevity brings with it new health and social challenges. The diseases typical of advanced age – tumors, cardiovascular problems and multimorbidity – are now striking 13 million people. Much of the progress in longevity comes from a historical leap: infant mortality has plummeted. In the 1870beyond 230 children out of 1000 they didn’t make it to the first year; In the 2023they are just 2.7 per 1000 live birthsamong the lowest values ​​in the world.

But living longer also means living with more chronic diseases. Tumors today represent over a quarter of deaths (26.3%), while cardiovascular diseases affect the 30%becoming the main killer since the mid-twentieth century. Also diabetes and hypertension are growing: not only due to the aging of the population, but also thanks to earlier diagnoses, timely checks and unhealthy lifestyles.