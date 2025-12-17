Where will the 19.3 million Italians traveling for the Christmas holidays go: the Federalberghi report

New push for tourism during Christmas 2025: according to the report just published by Federalberghi, this year they will be well 19.3 million Italians traveling between Christmas andEpiphanygenerating a total turnover of almost i 16.3 billion euros.

Unlike the summer period, during which foreign destinations were favoured, for winter holidays 91% of travellers will remain in Italy – with mountains and cities of art as main destinations – while alone 9% will choose a location foreigngenerally in Europe.

In general, the image that emerges from the survey is positive, with approx 1 million more travelers compared to 2024: the majority of them, however, will avoid long journeys, choosing to visit places not too far from their residence and preferring cities of art or destinations with Christmas markets.

Italians’ favorite destinations for Christmas 2025

Overall, they will be 19 million and 270 thousand Italians who will move through the holiday of the end of the year. Of these, 7 million 860 thousand they will leave for the Christmas holiday, 4 million 550 thousand they will choose the days around New Year’s Eve, while 5 million and 870 thousand they will opt for a “long holiday”, which includes at least two holidays.

But where will the Italians go? The 91% of travelers will stay in Italychoosing as the main destination the mountain (33.7% for New Year’s Eve and 28.7% for Christmas), one city ​​of art (25.3% for New Year’s Eve and 12.7% for Christmas) or sea (10.1% for New Year’s Eve and 25.2% for Christmas).

9% of Italians, however, will opt for a foreign destination: in this case, the majority of travelers (84.1% for New Year’s Eve and 58.3% for Christmas) will visit a great European capitalfrom Paris to Madrid. Also worth considering are European amusement parksamong the favorite destinations especially during the days close to December 25th.

The survey on Italians traveling for Christmas 2025 and New Year 2026. Credit: Federalberghi



In general, 1 million more Italians will travel compared to Christmas 2024, even if the duration of the holiday holiday will tend to be shorter.

Between Christmas and Epiphany: red sticker days and average spending

According to Federalberghi, there will be two moments of great peak regarding departures: the days from red dot they will be the 22 and 23 Decemberdue to pre-Christmas departures, while between 29 and 30 December we will reach the peak of travelers who will travel to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

As anticipated, the overall turnover will be 16.3 billion euros: for the holiday alone Christmas they will be destined 4.1 billion of euros, while for the New Year’s they will overcome each other the 3 billion of euros. To these must be added 8.7 billion euros for those who choose the long holiday.

From a budget point of view, however, for stays limited to the Christmas period average expenditure per capita it will be approximately 526 euros (460 euros for those who will remain in Italy and 1,765 euros for those who will go abroad), mainly intended for travel (27.8% of total spending) and meals (26.4%).

Italians who will travel during the New Year’sinstead, they will spend on average 672 euros each (563 euros for those who will remain in Italy and 1,303 euros for those who will go abroad). In this case, the budget will focus mainly on meals (29.6% of the total expense) and accommodation (22.1%).

To close, those who will make a “long vacation”, from Christmas to Epiphany: in this case, the average expense will be 1,482 euros per person (equal to 1,320 euros for those who will remain in Italy and 2,963 euros for those who will go abroad).