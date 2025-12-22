Which are the 2 “doubly” landlocked countries in the world: guess them with the Geopop quiz

For a state, have one outlet to the sea or on the Ocean is a fundamental advantage: the sea routes, in fact, first of all allow greater development of trade – especially from an international point of view -, but they also guarantee access to a series of strategic resources, such as fish (obtained from fishing).

In the list of landlocked states – 44 in total – 2 countries are doubly penalized: not just not they overlook the sea, but they border only with others States which, in turn, they do not have maritime access.

You would know guess what are they?

Little help: one of these states is located in Europe, not too far from Italy…

ATTENTION! From this moment on the solutions to the quiz will be visible.

1. Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, or rather the Principality of Liechtensteinis the first solution of this quiz. It is a central European country sandwiched between Austria and Switzerlandtwo countries which in turn do not have an outlet to the sea. With its 160 km2 of surface area, it is one of the smallest states in the world and has a total of approximately 41,000 inhabitants.

Despite not facing the sea – and therefore not having access to some important natural resources -, Liechtenstein is a Particularly rich countrywith more registered companies than actually resident citizens: over the years, in fact, its economy has managed to grow thanks to favorable tax policies for businessesespecially for those active in the finance and technology sectors.

The country is not part of the European Union, but is a member of European Economic Area (EEA), which groups together the 27 EU states together with Iceland and Norway (as well as Lichtenstein itself). Its official currency is the Swiss franc and the capital is Vaduz.

The geographical position of Liechtenstein, between Austria and Switzerland. Credit: Encyclopedia Britannica



2. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan it is the second “doubly” landlocked country: it is located in Asia and it borders Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. In reality, as also visible on the map below, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan overlook the Caspian Sea. At this point one might wonder why Uzbekistan is on this list: this is because, despite its name, the Caspian Sea is not really a sea, but rather a salt lake. It is called sea because it has an extension, depth and salinity greater than that of a lake, but it’s closed and therefore it cannot properly be considered a sea.

Compared to Liechtenstein, it is a country of considerable size: it extends for approximately 450,000 km2 and has 37.5 million inhabitants. Its economy is still based heavily on agriculture: not surprisingly, it is one of the world’s leading producers of cotton. At the same time, it produces and exports a large volume of natural gas.

Since 1991 it has been independent from the Soviet Union and its capital is Tashkent.