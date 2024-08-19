Which countries belong to Latin America? And why is it called that?

When we talk about “America Latin“we refer to a large region of South, Central and North America (from Mexico in the north to Chile and Argentina in the south) that includes the countries of the American continent where the main languages ​​are spoken languages ​​derived from Latinthat is, the Spanish and the Portugueseand to a lesser extent the French. Historically, Latin America has been theatre of colonization on the part of the European powerswhich have left a lasting cultural, linguistic and religious legacy. However, the history of Latin America is also a history of resistance, of encounter and mixing of different cultures and of struggles for the self-determination of indigenous peopleswho renamed “their” continent with a new name.

Which countries are part of Latin America?

The term “Latin America” ​​refers to the part of the American continent that goes from Tierra del Fuegoin the south of Chile and Argentina, up to the Rio Bravoon the border between Mexico and the United States. It also includes the Caribbean islands and the central and southern part of the continent. The list of states and overseas territories usually included in Latin America therefore it includes 26 territorial realities: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guadeloupe (overseas territory of France), Guatemala, French Guiana (overseas territory of France), Haiti, Honduras, Martinique (overseas territory of France), Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint-Barthélemy (overseas territory of France), Saint-Martin (overseas territory of France), Uruguay, Venezuela.

One of the characteristics that many of the countries belonging to Latin America have in common is the tonguemainly divided into two large groups: Spanish and Portuguese.

Map of countries generally included in so-called Latin America. Credit: Heraldry



How did the Spanish-Portuguese linguistic divide in South America come about?

In the 15th century, during the age of great explorations, the Spanish and Portuguese conquistadors reached the lands of the “New World”. To avoid conflicts over these new conquests, the two powers decided to divide the territory “equally”.

This division was formalized with the Treaty of Tordesillassigned by Spain and Portugal after the “discoveries” of Christopher Columbus, the June 7th 1494The treaty established a imaginary line west of the Cape Verde Islands, the so-called raywith latitude 46° 37′ Wassigning to Spain any territories conquered west of this line and to Portugal the territories to the east (including in fact the easternmost part of Brazil). Ironically, it was soon discovered that there was much more territory to the west than initially thought. Indeed, this agreement profoundly influenced the linguistic geography of Latin America: Portuguese became the main language of Brazil, while Spanish spread to much of the rest of the continent.

It should not be forgotten that Frenchspoken in some territories such as French Guiana and in some Caribbean islands such as Haiti and, in addition, there is a wide range of indigenous languages which continue to be used daily by indigenous peoples spread across the continent.

Map of the division of the American territories colonized by Spain and Portugal established in the Treaty of Tordesillas (1494)



Why is Latin America called that? Who decided that?

The term “Latin America” ​​was first used by Michael Chevalier In the 1843within its text Des Intérêts matériels en France in which a first vision and an imaginary of the ” takes shapeLatinos“.

Chevalier in fact claimed that in the American continent there existed two civilizations or complementary but contrasting cultures. On one side, there was Anglo-Saxon America, Protestant, hard-working, of the “white race”, respectful of the institutions it created, but also discriminatory and intolerant towards what was different. On the other side, there was Latin America, Catholic, of the “mixed race”, European but at the same time “barbaric”, without a strong recognition of the institutions in the process of formation, but open to comparison and dialogue with the other. This vision contrasted a romantic conception of the latinity to a more clear vision pragmatics and criticism of the Anglo-Saxon man.

Despite the massive use of this term by several French and non-French intellectuals, it is only since 1870 that the concept of “Latin America” was established and used in politics for the first time. It was precisely Napoleon III of France who, in order to justify his expansionist project in Mexico, used the term “Latin America” ​​in politics for the first time, obtaining universal recognition.

What does the term mean today? Latinos?

Although the term “Latin America” ​​is widely used, it is not without its protests. The greatest criticism comes from various indigenous movements, who argue that this term perpetuates a Eurocentric and colonial vision of the continent. “Latinos” it would not reflect any specific cultural belonging but would only be a generic racial adjective.

As an alternative to this generic qualification, it is advisable to adopt other more specific names, such as “Hispanic” to refer to Spanish speakers, or “Ibero-American” to include all populations linked to the colonization of the Iberian Peninsula, thus also including Brazil.

Is there a new name for Latin America? And if so, what is it?

In addition to the criticisms against the term “Latinos“, a recent spreadingenious alternative to avoid the terminological and identity problem of “Latin America”. Some indigenous populations in fact propose a change of name towards the use of “Abya Yala“, which in the Guna language (indigenous population of Panama and Colombia) means “land in full maturity” or “land of life”to refer to the continent. This name would reflect a attempt to rediscover and valorize indigenous rootsopposing colonial narratives that have sought to erase or marginalize indigenous cultures.

The reality of the facts is that this denomination is acquiring ever more importanceso much so that it has entered official political speeches and documents. Abya Yala, since its first official use during an important International Conference, held in Quito in 2004, is in fact emerging as a powerful symbol of resistance and self-determination for the continent’s indigenous peoples. On that occasion, the use of the term Abya Yala marked a clear rejection of continuity with the colonial past and a reaffirmation of indigenous identity and sovereignty.

One could conclude that, in addition to representing a form of political resistance, Abya Yala is contributing to building a new political and cultural lexicon, in contrast to the term “Latinos” or “Indians“, often used in a generalized and Eurocentric way. This process of identity reaffirmation It is crucial to the recognition and respect of the cultures and traditions that have shaped the continent for millennia before the arrival of the conquistadors. Abya Yala thus stands as a new form of self-definition that seeks to reconcile the past with a future of autonomy and mutual respect between all cultures that coexist on the continent.