Which countries produce the most renewable energy in the world: the top 5

The energy produced by renewable sources increases more and more, despite fossil fuels maintaining their dominance. According to what was reported in Global Electricity Review 2025, published by Ember, in 2024 over 80 states generated more than 50% of their electricity from renewable sourceswith 47 countries exceeding 75%.

Overall, the mix of energy wind and solar he covered the 15% of electricity needs globally, with solar energy confirmed as the fastest growing renewable source for the 20th consecutive year.

According to the report, in 2024 the low emission sources (renewables + nuclear) produced the 40% of global energy needs, with renewable which alone have had an impact on approximately 32%.

So let’s see the top 5 countries in the world for renewable energy production, with a focus on solar, wind and hydroelectric energy.

China, global leader in renewable energy produced

China confirms itself as the leading country globally, producing more renewable energy than the other 4 countries in the ranking combined. According to the latest available data – and referring to the whole of 2024 – in China, 38% of the national energy mix was produced thanks to renewable sources. Specifically, the country has produced well 3,836 TWh of renewable energy – which would be enough to cover the current energy needs of Milan (homes, offices, industries and transport) for approx 620 years -, of which 1,826 TWh (18.1% of the mix) coming from wind and solar And 1,356 TWh (13.5% of the mix) coming fromhydroelectric.

Nonetheless, it must be said that coal still represents the primary source for energy production in China: in 2024, in fact, 58% of the energy was produced thanks to coala clearly growing value compared to 2015, when it stopped at 45%.

United States, record growth

The United States they rank second in this global ranking. In 2024, the country recorded a record growth in the production of renewable energy, which for the first time in history has surpassed coal thanks to the combination of wind and solar. In particular, clean energy production has reached 1,839 TWh (equal to 42% of the national energy mix), the equivalent of Italian electricity consumption for 6 years. Of these, 757 TWh they were produced by wind and solar. Hydroelectric, on the other hand, contributed approximately 236 TWh.

Credit: Ember



Brazil, one of the greenest energy mixes in the world

Al third place you position the Brazilwhich has one of the “greenest” energy mixes in the world, dominated byhydroelectric and with very rapid growth in wind and solar energy too. In 2024, 90% of the total mix was covered by renewable sources, with a total of 669 TWh produced. Of these, 56% were produced by hydroelectric sources, while 24.5% were covered by wind and solar.

At the end of the year, Brazil overtook Germany as the 5th largest producer of solar energy in the world (75 TWh), preceded only by China, the USA, India and Japan.

Credit: Ember



India, mix between wind and solar

Fourth position global forIndiawhich in 2024 became the third largest manufacturer in the world of renewable energy coming from wind and solar. Overall, 22.5% of the energy mix was covered by renewables, for a total of 462 TWh products. Over the last 5 years, India has almost doubled its energy production from wind and solar to 215 TWh.

Credit: Ember



Canada, hydroelectric is declining

Closing out this ranking is Canada, which continues to rely on its vast hydroelectric base, although growth in other renewables has been slower than the global average. In 2024, the country produced approx 455 TWh from renewable sources, of which almost 70% comes fromhydroelectric.

Although this is a considerable share, equivalent to Italian electricity needs For 1 year and 5 months, last year, however, Canada suffered a decline, with -17.5 TWh of energy from hydroelectric sources produced less than the previous year.