Which country built the most cars in 2025? The top 10 ranking and comparison with 2024

What are the 10 Villages that dominate the industry car building? In 2025, the China confirms itself as the first manufacturer in the world regarding passenger cars (21.2 million machines produced), while the USA remain global leaders in the field of commercial vehicles – such as trucks and vans – with a total of 6.8 million. In this scenario, it is above all Asia that leads the large-scale production, while Europe struggles, despite being present in the top 10 with countries like Germany and the Spain. THE’Italyhowever, is going through a critical phase, with a decline in production national which in 2025 reached the -24%.

So let’s see the complete data, compared with 2024 so as to have a clearer overall picture.

The ranking of the countries that have built the most cars in the world

Before we can delve into the ranking, it is necessary to make a distinction between the car intended for the transport of passengers hey commercial vehiclessuch as trucks, vans etc. The global rankings, in fact, vary depending on the type of vehicle produced: as we will also see in the graphs below, this difference mainly affects production in the United States.

Top 10 private car manufacturers in 2025

As also visible in the graph below, the China confirms itself as a global leaderwith beyond 21.2 million private cars produced in 2025. The podium, in reality, is all Asian: in second place goes the Japan with 5.3 million of cars, while on the third step the‘Indiawith around 4 million cars. Also worth mentioning South Koreain 5th place.

Looking instead atEurope4 countries entered the ranking: Germany, Spain, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturers in 2025

As anticipated, in the case of commercial vehicles the ranking changes and sees al first place the United States which significantly separate the China with a total of 6.8 million vehicles produced (against China’s 3.1 million). Asia still maintains its prestige, with Japan in 4th place and India in 5th, but in the ranking they enter The Mexico (3rd place, 2.4 million vehicles), the Canada (6th place, 774,000), the Thailand (7th place, 668,000) and the Türkiye (9th place, 394,000).

The data for 2024

Looking instead to 2024, the China maintains global leadership with 27.4 million private cars produced, joined by 3.8 million commercial vehicles. For the United Statesthe situation is similar to 2025, with a clear supremacy regarding commercial vehicles produced (9.2 million) against 1.4 million cars. As this graph shows, the big change compared to 2025 concerns the‘Indonesiawhich dropped out of the top 10 last year. In 2024, however, the Southeast Asian country had produced around 1 million private cars and 170,000 commercial vehicles.

The position of Italy

But Italy? Our country is not positioned in any of these top 10: in 2025, in fact, in the Peninsula 361,611 vehicles (between private and commercial), compared to a total European Of 12.4 million of cars built.

The budget, unfortunately, is negative when compared to previous years: this is a decrease of -24% compared to 2024, when the country had produced 474,000 vehicles, and by well -49% if we take the period into consideration 2019-2025. A figure also confirmed by the Italian Metalworkers Federation (FIM-CISL), which recently published the 2025 report in which it signals a collapse in the production of Stellantis (the giant that controls FIAT) which last year only produced in Italy 213,706 cars (-24.5%).

If we also consider the United Kingdom and Türkiye, Italy is positioned in 9th place in the ranking of European countries car manufacturers.