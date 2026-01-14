Who evades taxes the most in Italy? Restaurants and nightclubs in first place: the ranking

According to the Finance Department of the Treasury Ministry and the latest investigation by Il Sole 24 Ore the categories that escape the most they are restaurateurs, hoteliers and bakers. Let’s see the complete updated ranking. On the contrary, pharmacies and doctors’ offices are among the categories that evade the least.

According to the report, the worst affected would be restaurant owners, who generally have very low average incomes: just over 15 thousand euros (the gap widens when considering more profitable restaurants, which on average declare a profit of around 63 thousand euros). Immediately following, there would be bar And ice cream parlorswhich register a large share of unreliable people (56% of taxpayers).

In second place in the Sun’s ranking are the nightclubs: The 77% would not declare their real incomegiven that (citing Il Fatto Quotidiano) between them and those that the tax authorities promote as “suitable” there is a gap of considerable 83 thousand euros of missing income.

As for the retail tradethen there would be i bakers (70%) to present possible untruthful tax returns, the haberdashery with 68%, i toy shops (67%) e clothing (65%). The percentages drop a lot for opticians and photographers (50%) e newsagents (45%).

Even 64% of campsites And tourist villages in question would be very unreliable, given that more than half of the hotels, B&Bs and holiday homes declare just 18 thousand euros on average. For i seaside we don’t go that far, with 58% declaring 15 thousand euros.

But there are many categories that move in the shadows, and some present practically unreliable data: just think that, according to the data published by Il Fatto Quotidiano, more than two owners of jewelry stores o furriers in three say they survive with 1,200 euros per month. Another unbelievable fact? In the field of financial and/or insurance brokerage and consultancy, 68% declare on average 125 thousand euros, against the 568 thousand of those considered reliable. Among the “unreliable”, according to the report, there would also be the electricians they plumbers (almost 6 out of 10).

The most reliable categories? THE pharmacistsgiven that 62.6% of the declarations would be reliable (even if there is a decrease of 12.3% compared to 2022) and I noticedreliable in 63% of cases.