Who invented the legal time and when the gearbox was born with the sunny time

Less than a month is missing from the change fromlegal atsolar time: the night between Saturday 25 October And Sunday 26 October 2025, at 03:00, the clock hands that will be moved one hour back. But who invented the legal time and from when is it in force in Italy? The first to propose the idea would have been the American scientist and politician Benjamin Franklin While he was in Paris: the goal, even at the time, was to make the most of the solar hours To reduce the waste of daytime light. His idea, however, was initially discarded, to then be restored in 1916 during the First World War and enter into force in Italy in the 1960s.

Like every year, the transition to calendar hour will allow us to “earn” an hour of more sleep e will anticipate 60 minutes the timetable of thesunrise and of the sunsetgiving us an hour of light early in the early morning, but removing one in the evening.

Who invented the legal time: Benjamin Franklin and William Willett

According to the historical reconstructions, the first to have proposed to move the clock hands to use the maximum sunlight It was the American Benjamin Franklinpolitician and scientist (inventor, among other things, of lightning rod and bifocal lenses): during his stay in Paris in 1784 he published an article on Journal de Paris, in which in a joking way he ironized on the French habits to go out late at night and sleep until late day.

Precisely for this reason, he hypothesized the eventual saving of candles if only had moved the hour back: his intuition, initially taken into consideration, was however forgotten until 1909when the British entrepreneur William Willett he even published printed brochures, in which he explained the waste of daytime light during the summer months and the consequent energy saving with the adoption of the so -called British Summer Time.

Despite the adhesion of prominent characters, including the writer Arthur Conan Doyle and the future British Prime Minister Winston ChurchillWillett’s proposal was initially opposed, and then resumed 7 years later during the First World War.

When the legal time was introduced in Italy

But, therefore, how long has it been in force legal timetable in Italy And who has decided to move the hands twice a year?

Also in our country, legal hours was introduced for the first time in 1916when energy saving made itself indispensable due to the conflict world in progress. In the following years his adoption was however fluctuating, alternating years in which he was suppressed to others in which he was restored: with the creation of the Italian Social Republic In 1943, and Italy divided halfway between the Nazi-fascist government of Benito Mussolini And the kingdom of Italy, even two different time fuses, given that in 1944 the Republic of Salò decided to adopt the legal time.

After about 20 years of uncertainty, in 1966 the law n.1144 decreed theEntry into force of legal hour in Italy, with “the normal hour anticipated, in all respects, of sixty first first few minutes”. In the same way, in 1996 the change of the hour was adopted with a common calendar in the rest of theEuropean Union.