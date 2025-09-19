Who is Billie Jean King, the woman who changed tennis: from the “battle of the sexes” to the first coming out

Billie Jean King. Credit: Via Wikimedia Commons



In these days in Shenzhen in China the Billie Jean King Cupthe competition for women’s female national teams, in which Italy is reigning champion thanks to the title won in 2024 in Malaga. But who is Billie Jean King And why since 2020 the tournament takes its name? The former American tennis player, today 81 years old, was An icon inside and off the pitch with his 78 titles (of which 12 slam) and with its countless battles for i women’s rights who led her to be one of the founders of the WTA (the Women’s Tennis Association, the association that brings together professional tennis players around the world). Let’s take a leap into the past and precisely in 1973, the year of Bjk’s “revolution”.

The tennis player who fought for the rights: the “battle of the sexes”

The dosage date is the September 20, 1973: Billie Jean, then number 2 in the world, plays and wins against the former 55 -year -old champion, Bobby Riggswhich during a press conference had argued that male tennis was higher than the female one and that despite the advanced age and the retreat could have struggled the best tennis players of the time. King is 29 years old, he has already won 1 Australian Open, 5 Wimbledon, 3 Roland Garros and 3 US Open. On the day of the event, over 30 thousand spectators gather at Houston’s astrodome, Texas, despite the star prices of tickets. The match, which will go down in history as “Battle of the sexes “ It is preceded by a pompous ceremony: the tennis player enters the field surrounded by pink feathers, transported on a golden litter by four boys with bare chest and dressed in ancient slaves, the elderly challenging arrives on a wagon pulled by models. King wins for 6-4 / 6-3 / 6-3without granting even a set.

The entry of Billie Jean King in the stadium of the “Battle of the Sessions” of 1973. Credit: Via Wikimedia Commons



The foundation of the WTA and the equality of prize pool between male and female

King’s victory has a huge impact on American society, in an era in which women are often relegated to crafts considered “female” (full -time workers earn on average just the 56.6% of the male salary). In the same summer of the “Battle of the Sessions”, Billie Jean King contributes to the birth of the WTA of which the first president becomes. The American tennis player brings together over sixty colleagues who are preparing for Wimbledon in a room of the Gloucester Hotel, in the heart of London, to discuss their rights and strategies to be developed: The primary objective is to achieve the equality of the prize pool with the male circuit. King claims a meeting with the director of the US Open and shows surveys that highlight the growing interest of the public for women’s tennis. The July 20, 1973the turning point: the American Federation announces that from the edition of that year it would have guaranteed identical prizes to the samples of the male and female scoreboard. John Newcombe And Margaret Court They bring home $ 25,000 each. A revolution that later also embraced the other Slam: in 2001 the Australian Open also aligned, while 2007 had to be expected for Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The battles for the LGBTQIA+ community and awards from politics and tennis

Over time King has become aicon also of the LGBTQIA+ communityafter publicly announced his homosexuality: in 1981 It was the first to do it in tennis. The American is the spokesperson for associations, such as the Elton John Aids Foundation which promotes awareness of HIV and sexual education to the youngest. In 2009 the President Barack Obama gives the Presidential medal of freedomthe highest civil honor in the United States. In 2014 he founded the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiativea non -profit organization dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the world of work. In 2020 the female tennis celebrates one of its most influential representatives by titling the most important tournament for nationals: the Fed Cup (ex Federation Cup) becomes Billie Jean King Cup and does not pass edition in which the former American tennis player does from godmothersupporting athletes around the world.