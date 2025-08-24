Who is that controls migrant traffic in Africa?

The traffic of migrantsnowadays, must be considered as an authentic business, united (with due proportions) to the infamous trafficking of African slaves of the colonization period. At the top of this pyramid of exploitation sit a series of powerful criminal signs of a transnational nature that take advantage of the condition of weakness in which numerous African states are poured, to create real empires of the underworld. Among all, Libya is the country which, by virtue of its weakness and fragmentation, is applying to become the “hub” par excellence of this route.

The demographic dimensions of the trafficking of migrants

Even if most African migrants move within the continent, a minority part still tries the crossing to Europe, often aboard the so -called “Cart of the sea”precarious boats that feed a lucrative traffic.

Second Ocse and the international organization for migrations, between the 1965 and 2021 about 440,000 Africans a year they left the continent, equal to 0.05% of the population. For comparison, only in 2005 well 17 million They moved within Africa, contributing on the one hand to economic growth, on the other to social tensions.

Illustrating map the cobweb of the African routes of the trafficking of migrants highlighted the main “hubs”. Credit: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung



Between the 2010 and 2017over one million Africans has requested asylum in Europe, according to the Pew Research Center, with an increase from 58,000 to 168,000 requests in seven years. Many migrants arrive legally, but remain after the expiry of the visa.

In the meantime, it is estimated that between the Maghreb and Libya they are about 2 million irregular migrantsin the growth of 120,000 units per year. Only the 10-15% He then tries the Mediterranean route, but with costs Between $ 4,000 and 6,000 per persontraffic remains highly profitable for criminal groups.

The traffic routes of migrants

Numerous have developed in the Maghreb terrestrial routes for the traffic of migrantsbut the most relevant are two: the first goes from Agadès and Dirkou (Niger) to Sabha (Libya) and then towards the coasts of Tripolitania for boarding towards Europe; The second part from Agadès and Arlit passes through Bamako and Gao (Mali), then reaches Tamamasseet (Algeria) and finally Meghnia, towards the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

Border barriers located between the territory of the Spanish encycling of Ceuta and the Kingdom of Morocco. Credit: YouTryandyoutry



Alongside the Saharan “terrestrial” routesthen there are the so -called “Atlantic routes” Having for the destination, or passers -by for, Capo Verde, the Canaries or directly the Iberian Peninsula. At first considered as auxiliary paths, the “Atlantic routes” have seen an increase in the activity over the past few years. Data of the Spanish government, referring to the year 2024, speak of a negative record of 10,547 deaths Among the migrants during the crossing of the Atlantic Ocean to reach the Spanish coast.

Finally, there are “Mediterranean routes”That is, the crossing of the Mediterranean Sea, through a fortunately directed makeshift vessels to Spain, Malta, Italy and Greece, the latter also affected by the so -called “Balkan route” which, however, tends to be reserved for the flows of migrants from the Middle East, from Afghanistan and the Indian subcontinent.

Mafias, lords of war and traffickers

The dimensions of the migratory phenomenon have teased the interests of mafias, traffickers and war lords united by the objective of gaining on the skin of the desperate poor. The exploitation of migrants It begins already in their countries of origin and continues once they reach their destination, in Europe, given that, in many cases, they find themselves in a real slavery condition due to the debts contracts to pay the trip. In the case of women this almost always involves fall in the vortex of the market of prostitution where they have carved out a leading position le Nigerian mafias.

The Migrant traffic business (but also of the drugfrom the weapons and the smuggled with goods of all kinds) also sucked the populations Tuareg of the Saharan and Sahelian area, once noble shepherds and merchants of gold and salt and today associated with much more shady “exchanges” that led them to collaborate, side by side, with the Islamic jihadists orbiting around the galaxy of Al-Qaida before and of theISIS Then. Finally, let’s not forget the sharing of European crime (Italian mafias, racing, Balkan gangs) of the northern Mediterranean side.

In Libyathe traffic of migrants is controlled by armed militias related to political power. The dominant figure is Usāma al-maUemrī nağīmsupported by the militia Al-Radaa (Rada)which in fact manages the business of migrants in the coastal Tripolitania, exercising a strong blackmail power. Also Mohammed al-Khojahead of the Department against immigration, was accused by the United Nations of being involved in traffic. At the top then it is found ʿD Mustafa Trabelsiinterior minister and customs manager, who according to various international accusations deliberately ignore these activities. All three are the leaders of militias who defended Tripoli from General Haftar and are considered pillars of the government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibohthe only one recognized by Italy. It is also thanks to this political coverage that traffic can continue undisturbed.