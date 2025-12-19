Who should win Dancing with the Stars 2025? The Today poll

Dancing with the Stars 2025 is almost here. On Saturday 20 December the coveted cup will be awarded to the couple who triumphs. Six couples remained in the competition: Barbara D’Urso and Pasquale La Rocca, Andrea Delogu and Nikita Perotti, Francesca Fialdini and Giovanni Pernice, Fabio Fognini and Giada Lini, Filippo Magnini and Alessandra Tripoli. To these already qualified couples, a sixth will be added, which will emerge from the run-off with Rosa Chemical and Erica Martinelli, Martina Colombari and Luca Favilla and Paolo Belli and Anastasia Kuzmina competing.

Among all these couples, which is your favorite? Which one, in your opinion, deserves to win the twentieth edition of the program led by Milly Carlucci? Tell us your opinion by voting in the poll you find at the end of this article.

Barbara D’Urso and Pasquale La Rocca

One of the most anticipated (and discussed) couples of this 2025 edition of Dancing with the Stars. For the Neapolitan presenter, former face of Mediaset, participation in the program represented her return to TV after two years of absence. A lot was expected of her not only in terms of dancing, but also in terms of “show”. However, Barbara D’Urso immediately demonstrated that her goal was to dance, dance, and dance again, dropping any controversy and concentrating on work in the rehearsal room and then on the dance floor. There is an understanding with Pasquale La Rocca: the two are both Neapolitan, determined and have nice personalities which have also led them to rather lively confrontations, but always resolved with two smiles ready to go on stage to conquer the public and the jury.

Strength of the couple: Barbara D’Urso at 68 years old proves that age is just a number, and she dances, objectively, well. Furthermore, it can count on considerable social support from its audience. Pasquale La Rocca is the master considered the most ambitious, among all the masters of Dancing: he wants that cup, and will do anything to get it.

Weak point of the couple: Barbara D’Urso’s choice not to give in to provocations for almost the entire journey, concentrating on dance, may have protected her from criticism at the beginning but, in the long run, made her journey less and less interesting.

Andrea Delogu and Nikita Perotti

They are the cutest and cuddliest couple this year. And, if it is true that in every type of narrative, the archetype that works the most is the classic one of the “hero’s journey”, this couple found themselves truly facing this journey, not for scenic or metaphorical fiction, but for the terrible tragedy that struck Andrea Delogu while she was involved in the journey on Dancing with the Stars. A path which, abruptly interrupted due to the sudden death of his younger brother, was resumed with determination and also with an increasingly strong complicity between master and dancer who gave the public some of the most beautiful performances of this edition.

Strong point: Whether it is love, whether it is “deep good”, whether it is “special friendship” it does not matter, the bond that Andrea Delogu and Nikita Perotti becomes an explosive energy on the track and, whatever nature their complicity, they have a card on their side that no other couple this year can play: they can make the public dream. And in fact they are much loved and highly rated on social media. It is thanks to the social vote that, during the semi-final, from third ex aequo they flew to the top of the ranking and therefore entered the final without passing from the heat of challenges.

Weak point: There is no shortage of those who criticize them precisely for the ostentation of this complicity which would be “suspicious”, a card to be used in this final phase: a winning card or, in the long run, cloying?

Francesca Fialdini and Giovanni Pernice

This one, which is about to end, will be remembered as the edition of Dancing with the Stars that revealed the character Francesca Fialdini. Stuck in the ultra-professional role of a presenter and journalist with a rather “institutional” style, Fialdini only needed a dance floor in an auditorium shimmering with lights, colours, velvets and a very warm audience and then, of course, a thoroughbred master like Giovanni Pernice, to bring out a new face of himself. We saw her not only dance, but also imitate, have fun, break three ribs, dance with one foot, manage a “slab-gate” and, in the end, even sing, on the song used for the choreography of the semi-final.

Strengths: Francesca Fialdini and Giovanni Pernice faced an eventful journey, but always came out brilliant and among the best at the end of the evening. If the cup rewards the journey, they certainly have several chances of winning it.

Weak points: The gossips brand Francesca Fialdini as “the favorite of this edition”, but to make the situation worse the jury gave a full-throated defense of the presenter, which there was no need for: for the presenter, the facts speak for themselves.

Fabio Fognini and Giada Lini

As handsome as the sun, with a slightly similar expression and that attitude of someone who thinks one thing and does a hundred things, Fabio Fognini at a certain point became the rock star of this edition of Dancing with the Stars: someone who, unlike other adventure colleagues, really wanted to do the show, and in fact he succeeded, giving the public a new side of himself, and also several spectacular performances paired with Giada Lini.

Strengths of the couple: Fognini can be irresistible, he knows it, he takes advantage of it and he does well because this boldness of his is a precious characteristic for those who have to get on stage or take to the track, and in fact his audience has won him over.

Weak points: The discontinuity. A slow start, then a first place in the rankings, never repeated, ups and downs that make the path of this couple not easy to judge in its entirety.

Filippo Magnini and Alessandra Tripoli

If Fabio Fognini was a bit of the “genius and recklessness” competitor or, at least “genius and discontinuity”, Filippo Magnini applied all his discipline as an athlete to this adventure which, you could see from a mile away, he really liked.

Strengths: Concentration on the objective, and the desire to improve, even in small steps, but constantly.

Weak points: Being less extroverted than others and quite “characterful”, in Filippo Magnini’s case the “show” part was transformed into the (legitimate) defense of his performances in front of the jury. Perhaps something was missing to make his journey more engaging for the audience who followed him from home.

The couples on the ballot to enter the final of Dancing with the Stars

Martina Colombari and Luca Favilla

It seems incredible to have to talk about this couple as a couple that still doesn’t know if they will enter the final, because Martina Colombari and Luca Favilla are not just a couple for the final, but certainly for the podium.

Strengths: This couple showed truly spectacular things on the track and the growth path of the former Miss Italy was the most striking of all. It is no coincidence that in one of the last episodes, Carolyn Smith rewarded her after a tango by telling her: “For me you are ready to go and do a tango competition with the professionals tomorrow!”

Weak points: The determination and competitiveness of Martina Colombari, a true warrior, is a double-edged sword and has made her, at times, less likable to some of the public compared to other competitors.

Rosa Chemical and Erica Martinelli

If there was a competition between the cutest and cuddliest couples of this edition of Dancing with the Stars, the gold medal would go to Andrea and Nikita but, totally surprisingly, the silver medal would rightfully go to these two here, and certainly not thanks to the teacher. And in short, Rosa Chemical gave us the path we really didn’t expect.

Strong point: Rosa Chemical, in her own words “crispy on the outside and soft on the inside”

Weak point: Well done but that’s it, in the sense that, at a certain point, this “surprising” narrative no longer surprised and became repetitive and the same thing goes for the performances.

Paolo Belli and Anastasia Kuzmina

Paolo Belli, who has been working on this show for 20 years, felt the thrill of going to the other side of the fence as a competitor and this intrigued the public who had the opportunity to become fond of the couple, but also passionate about the competition, getting heated over some unwelcome judgments. However, we do not believe that he now feels like Can Yaman.

Strong point: Friendliness and the desire to get involved.

Weak point: Objectively, in the ballot there are couples ahead of them in terms of performance quality.