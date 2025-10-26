Who was Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring: a description of the work

Girl with a Pearl Earring, Johannes Vermeer; via Wikimedia Commons



We all know her face, even without having studied it: slightly turned to the left, her gaze turned towards the observer, the colorful turban on her head and a fleshy pearl hanging from her ear and her mouth open, something not common in Dutch paintings. This is an element that suggests that the young woman is about to speak to her audience, creating a sense of tension. The oil painting on canvas is the “Girl with a Pearl Earring“, made around 1665 by Johannes Vermeerone of the masters of the art of the Dutch Golden Age.

Described as “the Mona Lisa of the North” and preserved in The Hague at the Royal Picture Gallery Mauritshuis, the work achieved worldwide fame also thanks to the bestseller of the same name by Tracy Chevalier and the 2003 film with Scarlett Johansson.

Vermeer’s contemporaries probably looked at this painting not like a portrait, but like a type of painting called “tronie”that is, a study of a head and shoulders of an imaginary person in exotic clothing. His distinctive sign is the turbanwhich gives an oriental touch to the canvas.

The identity of the model has been questioned for years. “Although it is possible that someone posed for this painting, just as Rubens often painted figures that resembled his wife, it is not a specific person, but someone more generic, timeless and mysterious, perhaps a sibyl or a figure from the Bible,” Mauritshuis director Emilie Gordenker explained to the BBC. This sense of “fiction” is also supported by the theory according to which the proportions of the pearl would be excessiveand which therefore could more easily be a piece of costume jewellery.

There are many speculations about who this young woman was: some think she was the artist’s daughter, some his lover. Despite the attempts of art historians, his identity is still unknown today, also because the life of Vermeer himself is still little known.. The Delft artist produced a limited number of works – around thirty paintings – and also left few biographical traces (however, we know that his wife bore him 15 children). Almost everything that is known can be deduced from his works: his mastery of rendering light, his specialization in painting women in stark domestic interiors, and his tendency not to give the viewer narrative details (unlike his Dutch contemporaries).

Opera wasn’t always so famous, also because after his death, in 1675, the artist remained in obscurity for two centuries. And in fact the painting was auctioned in The Hague in 1881, in less than optimal conditions. It was acquired for a modest sum by a collector, Arnoldus des Tombe, who had understood its value, which is why he left it to the Mauritshuis museum in his will. Real fame came only with the great Vermeer exhibition inaugurated at the National Gallery of Art in Washington in 1995: the girl was chosen as the image for the accompanying posterand became a celebrity.