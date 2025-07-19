Why are the bricks used in the buildings often perforated?

THE perforated bricks They are among the most used in construction. Among the main advantages of this type of brick, it certainly stands out lightness which facilitates its transport and installation of full bricks. To this, is added ahigh versatility which makes them suitable for multiple uses, thanks also to their conformation and the ease with which they can be cut and adapted on site. The holes present also contribute to Reduce heat dispersionto mitigate the transmission of noises and their porous surface increases theENTERNAGE ADDITIONensuring optimal finish.

Perforated bricks, usually make you in brick, They are the modern evolution of a millennial material. From the first raw clay constructions of Mesopotamia, the brick has crossed different eras and architectural styles up to us. Today they are fundamental elements in construction, they are available in different sizes and have variable holes in number and size.

Perforated brick wall



The number and size of the holes have a precise function: they define its mechanical characteristics. For example, according to the Technical construction standardsbricks with a percentage of drilling up to 45% can be used in the construction of bearing wallseven in seismic risk areas. When the percentage of drilling is higher, up to a maximum of 70%, the use is limited instead to the only bearing walls only, such as tamping and plays.

Generally, the holes can be vertical or horizontal, and theirs too direction It affects the mechanical and insulating behavior of the block. In the load -bearing walls, for example, bricks are often used with vertical holes to improve the compression resistance.

Vertical hole in a brick.



Today, with the requirements of buildings in terms of increasingly stringent energy efficiency, the cavities, usually empty, come Fill with high efficiency insulating inserts like rock wool or polystyrene. In addition, bricks are designed with complex geometries to maximize their efficiency and ability to combine with other construction techniques such as concrete or steel structures.