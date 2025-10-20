Cape Verde – which many know for its Afro-Portuguese Creole culture, the morna music made famous by Cesária Évora and the spectacular beaches of Sal and Boa Vista – is a West African island state made up of archipelago of ten volcanic islands which extends into the Atlantic Ocean, about 500 kilometers from the coast of Senegal. Its islands, different in shape and landscape, alternate arid mountains, sandy expanses and white beachescreating a fascinating contrast between the blue of the ocean and the warm tones of the earth.

But why is it called “Cape Verde” if the landscape appears anything but green? The name dates back to the 15th century, when Portuguese navigators explored the ocean off Africa and named the archipelago after a Senegalese peninsula called Ch–Vert – the westernmost point of the continent. That promontory, lush and green, seemed to indicate the route towards the islands, which since then took the name of Cape Verde.

The origins of the name “Cape Verde”

Being on the route of the big ones Portuguese naval explorations of the 14th and 15th centuries, the Cape Verde archipelago is so called because the Portuguese navigators named it in reference to the opposite Senegalese peninsula of Cap-Vertthe westernmost point of the African continent. It was from there, in fact, that in 1445 the explorer Dinis Dias he spotted a promontory covered with lush vegetation, which he decided to call Cabo Verde (“Cape Verde”).

A few years later, between 1455 and 1456the Venetian navigator Alvise Da Mostoin the service of Portugal, explored the waters of the Atlantic and he was the first to identify the islands of the archipelago. Shortly afterwards, a new Portuguese expedition, led by Genoese Antonio de Nolireached and officially colonized the islands, located approximately 600 kilometers west of the Cap-Vert peninsula. In honor of the chief already baptized by Dias, the islands were called Ilhas de Cabo Verde, or “the Cape Verde Islands”.

Although the landscape of the islands was anything but green — mostly arid and rocky — the name stuck and spanned the centuries. When, in 1975the archipelago obtained independence from Portugal, the new state decided to keep the historical namenow an integral part of one’s identity.

The inhabitants of Cape Verde are called Cape Verdeans (cabo-verdianos in Portuguese): a welcoming and multicultural people, heirs of the meeting between Africa and Europe, known for their melancholy music, the morna, and for the pride of a small nation but rich in history.

What makes the Republic of Cape Verde famous

Cape Verdeofficially República de Cabo Verde, is one Island country in the Atlantic Oceanlocated west of the African coast, opposite Senegal. The archipelago is made up of ten volcanic islandsof which nine are inhabited, and presents a landscape dry and windyshaped by the Sahara and ancient eruptions. Only in some areas and at certain times of the year does the vegetation manage to color the territory, dominated by mountains, dunes and cliffs.

In the country they live approximately 500,000 inhabitantsa third of which are in the capital Praialocated on the island of Santiago. But what makes Cape Verde so famous?

Without a doubt, his spectacular beachesamong the most beautiful in West Africa. The islands of Sal And Boa Vista they are the most frequented by tourists for their expanses of white sandThe turquoise sea and constant climate all year round, making them ideal for water sports such as surfing, kitesurfing and diving. In addition to seaside tourism, the country fascinates with its Afro-Portuguese Creole culturethe morna music and the relaxed and welcoming atmosphere that conquers everyone who sets foot there.

The Cape Verde Islands were discovered between 1455 and 1456 by the Venetian navigator Alvise Da Mostoserving Portugal. However, the official discovery and subsequent colonization were entrusted in 1462 to the Genoese Antonio de Noliwho also became the first governor. Next, the navigator Diogo Afonso completed the exploration of the remaining islands.

Today, Cape Verde is one stable democratic republicconsidered one of the safest and most peaceful in Africa. The President of the Republic (from 2021) is José Maria Nevesformer prime minister, a highly respected figure for his commitment to democratic consolidation and the country’s international relations.