Why do some tan more than others? What is the phototype and how to recognize it

Some people tan quickly, others are unpcribed with ease. These differences are codified in the genes and are cataloged in a “PHOTOTIPO CUTANO “a classification of the skin in low to its reaction to exposure to the sun. Based on the classification of Fizpatrick, there are 6 phototypes, from the “clearer” (phototype I) to the most “dark” (photo -psycho VI). This variability is due to the fact that each of us has a different content – and type – of melanin In the skin, the so -called “pigment molecule” of man, which acts as a natural protection from UV rays. There are two types: Eumelaninaa brown-black pigment, e feomelaninred-yellow pigment, less effective in protecting from UV damage. The quantity we produce and the concentrations of these two pigments determine the skin phototype and how it reacts to sun exposure. Generally, who has more melanin It tanns Better and gets up less; Those who have little, or have a greater percentage of feomelanin, are more subject to scalds.

How to recognize your phototype: the classification of Fitzpatrick

To better clarify the question, the dermatologist Thomas B. Fitzpatrick introduced the Fitzpatrick phototype: nothing more than a classification system of possible skin reactions – each associated with a certain subject – with exposure to the sun. Fitzpatrick’s phototype is still widely used in dermatology and divides the population into six phototypes, using as “evaluation metro” the ability of a subject to tan And the propensity to burning. In general, from the phototype I to VI the production of melanin increases. Here is the classification:

PHOTOTIPE I: It always burns, it does not tan. Very light skin, light eyes, hair

PHOTOTIPE II: It is easily burned, mild tan. Light skin, light eyes/brown

PHOTOTIPE III: It is moderately burned, tanning. Beige skin, brown eyes and hair

Phototype IV: It rarely burns, easily tan. Olive skin, dark eyes and hair

PHOTOTIPO V: It rarely burns, intense tan. Brunette

PHOTOTIPO VI: It is almost never burned, always tanned. Black leather

The phototype is also used as a tool to evaluate the risk of damage caused by UV rayslike Broes and skin tumorsand to recommend the most suitable type of sun protection. For example, doctors recommend to those who have a phototype I or II to do particularly attention When exposing themselves to the sun, use very high protection (like a 50+) and to limit exposure to the sun during the hottest hours of the day and possibly use also mechanical protectionssuch as clothing or hats with UV protection.

The 6 phototypes according to the classification of Fitzpatrick.



Because it is important to know your phototype

Obviously, having a phototype does not correspond to a total go -ahead in the sun exposure, as well as those who have a phototype I must not fear to leave the summer house. The Exposition rules They are worth for everyone: cream with sun protection applied every two hours or after each bathroom and avoiding exposure in the hottest hours, preferring areas in shadow.

Let’s take two friends on the beach as an example: one has a phototype II, light skin and blonde hair, while the other has a phototype V, darker skin and black hair. After half an hour in the sun without cream, the first will begin to see the skin red: Feomelanin does not protect it enough. The second will have the skin warmer but without burningthanks to Eumelanina.

Bothhowever, are suffering The effect of UV rayseven if in a different way: in fact Nobody is immune to the risk of skin tumorsregardless of the color of the skin or phototype.