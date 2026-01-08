Why do split ends form? What it is and how to prevent trichoptylosis

An image of a hair with split ends seen under a microscope



The double ends they are one of the most common problems in hair care that can alter their aesthetics. From a medical point of view the technical term is trichoptylosis and indicate damage to the hair structure. In this article we will see why split ends form, what the main risk factors are and what to do prevent them. We will also discover why, once they appear, there is no real “repair” and why cutting remains the only effective solution.

What is trichoptylosis (the scientific name for split ends)

The medical term for split ends is trichoptylosis. This is an alteration of the hair structure which mainly affects its final part, i.e. the one most exposed to wear and damage. Under normal conditions, the hair is protected by an external cuticle. When this protection is damaged, the internal fiber weakens and the tip of the hair splitsgiving rise to double (or multiple) ends.

Main causes of the formation of split ends

Trichoptilosis is mainly caused by different types of stresswhich over time damage the hair structure.

Mechanical stress

The stress mechanical it is due to daily rubbing and pulling, such as:

dry your hair rubbing them with the towel; frequent use of hair or helmets; brushes And combs too aggressive.

These repeated movements wear down the hair cuticle, making it more fragile.

Chemical and photochemical stress

Chemical treatments also contribute to the formation of split ends, for example:

excessive use of shampoo; dyes, discolorations And permanent; prolonged exposure to sun.

These factors can alter the keratinthe protein that makes up the hair, making it dry and dull.

Thermal stress

Temperatures too high are another important cause of trichoptylosis. Hairdryers, straighteners and curling irons, if used often or at very high temperatures, can damage the hair to the point of breaking at the ends.

How to prevent split ends

The best strategy against split ends is prevention. Minimize the stress that damage the hair structure is essential to keep it healthy over time. Drying your hair gently, avoiding rubbing it vigorously, limiting the use of aggressive chemical treatments, using the hairdryer at moderate temperatures and protecting your hair from exposure to the sun are all simple but effective precautions.

What to do to eliminate split ends

When split ends are already present, there is one important thing to know: they cannot be permanently repaired. Masks, oils and conditioners can improve the appearance of the hair, but they do not rebuild the damaged fiber. The only effective solution is cut off damaged ends. A regular cut allows you to eliminate the damaged part and prevent the problem from moving up the hair.