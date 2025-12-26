Why do they say “what a drag”: origin and meaning of the expression to indicate boredom or disappointment

In Italy when we want to complain, say we are bored, show disappointment, or rail against someone, “what a drag” it is undoubtedly one of the expressions we use the most. In common parlance, “balls” is a metonym for i testicles, it is an elliptical and immediate way to express boredom, frustration, annoyance. As Cafébabel states, it is a “cleared foul language”, not very elegant but now in everyday use, used even by those who usually shy away from vulgar expressions.

The body is an emotional map: say “My balls are spinning“is a physical transposition of nervousness. This dynamic is also present in other languages ​​(French “j’en ai plein les couilles“, English “balls to it“, Spanish “keep cojones”) and that’s what makes the use of sexualized expressions so universal. Expressions like: “That sucks!” “He broke my balls” “My balls are spinning”, they all fall into what linguists call “bodily metaphor”a mechanism by which moods or emotions are projected onto the body. The body becomes a semantic field: the anger is heatthe sadness is heavinessand the “balls” become the symbolic place of emotional and psychological pressure.

Many of these expressions saw an acceleration in use at the beginning of the twentieth century in the military jargon of the two world warswhere exasperated soldiers spoke of “pain in the ass” as physical and mental exasperation caused by the trenches and the repetitiveness of the conflict.

An interesting thing is also to observe how the word “balls” has taken on, depending on the context, opposite meanings:

Positive : “one with balls”, “to put balls in”, “to have square balls”; they are expressions that indicate strength, courage, determination.

: “one with balls”, “to put balls in”, “to have square balls”; they are expressions that indicate strength, courage, determination. Negatives: “what a drag!”, together with the expressions we mentioned before, however, indicate boredom, annoyance, tiredness.

It’s a case of semantic polarization: a word that, like a magnet, attracts both positive and negative meanings. This is common in evolving languages, where terms become enriched contextual nuances.