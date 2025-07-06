Why do we hear “smell of chlorine” in the pool?

The so -called “chlorine smell”, Strong and pungent associated with swimming pools, especially those indooris not entirely the fault of the chlorine or at least not directly. We are not talking about chlorine gas only (and fortunately, otherwise it would be worse!), But that smell so recognizable and often annoying is caused by chlorinesubstances that are formed when chlorine, used in swimming pools to disinfect the water, reacts with organic substances brought by bathers, such as sweat, saliva, urine and skin cells. In short, it is not chlorine in itself that stink, but what happens After the chlorine did his job as a disinfectant. Unfortunately, this mix of liberated gaseous substances, in addition to being unpleasant to the smell, can also create real health problems, especially for those who often frequent the pool environment: from swimming instructors to children in weekly courses, to the employees who work every day. Fortunately, there are remedies to limit the spread and inhalation of these gases: through Good practices and precise recommendations It is possible to improve air quality in the swimming pools and reduce the risk for everyone.

Where it really comes “the smell of chlorine”, the causes

Chlorine is a powerful disinfectant, used in swimming pools to kill bacteria and viruses. The problem comes when it comes into contact with nitrogen substances – containing nitrogen atoms – which swimmers leave in the water. And we are not only talking about those who pee in the pool (even if yes, it happens and can be the main cause of the formation of chlorinemine …), but of sweat, invisible urine, cream residues, dead skin And even the saliva. Chlorine reacts with these compounds forming the chloramin; Among these stands out the tricloraminine (Ncl₃), a very volatile gaseous substance that is released from the water and ends up in the air, right above the surface of the tank.

Among the chlorammines there are three “families”: monocloraminine, dicloraminine And tricloraminine. The latter is the most openly and the most irritating, therefore the one to be monitored more. Not only stinks, but irritates eyes, nose, throat and lungsespecially in children and workers of the swimming pools. She is the person responsible for the classic smell that we all associate with chlorine. The more the swimming pool is crowded and less ventilated, more tricloraminine is formed And the heavier the air it becomes. Scientific studies conducted in various European pools have detected concentrations in the air even higher than 4 mg/m³especially in indoor pools, against a suggested limit of 0.3 mg/m³ to avoid respiratory discomfort.

Imagine a summer afternoon, a swimming pool full of children, parents, swimming courses, maybe someone hasn’t even taken a shower before entering. Chlorine works tirelessly to disinfect microorganisms, but in doing so it creates a small “chemical cocktail” that evaporates in the air. The more we are, the more we move, the more south we … the more the famous smell of “chlorine” assails us as soon as we open the pool door. So yes, The smell we hear in the pool is normalbut it can be limited following some precautions and recommendations.

What are the health risks and how we can defend ourselves

Now that we know that that pungent smell is the fault of the chlorineamines and not of chlorine itself, is it natural to ask: it really hurts us? The answer is: In some cases yesespecially if you expose yourself for long periods or in not very ventilated environments. A study conducted in Spain monitored covered swimming pools with high concentration of chlorinemine and found a connection with symptoms such as coughs, eyes irritations, sore throat, raucendine and even respiratory crisis. The more of the lifeguards, the instructors and all the staff who spend hours and hours in the pool every day are affected, breathing that air charged with vapors. But even the little ones are not safe: some studies indicate that children exposed too soon to these environments could develop symptoms similar to asthma, especially if already prepared. But it’s not just a matter of extreme cases. Even those who go to the pool once a week can warn small annoyances: red eyes, dry throat, burning to the nostrils.

The “generic” solutions are simpler than expected: cleaner We are when we enter the water, less chloramin will form and less smells will be emanated. Take a shower, do not enter with the sunscreen still fresh and – it seems trivial but it must be said – Do not urinate in the poolare all good habits that help water a remain clean And chlorine to work better, without turning into tricloraminine.

On the side of the plants, however, one good ventilation It is fundamental. Especially the covered pools They should have efficient air exchange systems, with aspirators positioned right above the water, where chlorineamines accumulate. In practice: Best ventilation, more cleaning of swimmers, regular technical checks. Everyone can do their part, from the occasional swimmer to the director of the swimming pool.