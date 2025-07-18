Why do you launch the rice to weddings? History and meaning of tradition

Launch rice with the spouses at the end of the wedding ritual It is a traditional good gesture: the guests throw a handful of rice as a symbol of abundance, good luck and prosperity thus wishing wealth, fertility and happiness to New couple united in marriage. This custom founds its roots in ancient cultures – including Roman, Hindu, Chinese – peoples who, in turn, associated this cereal withabundance and satiety For the entire population, as rice represented a basic food in such cultures.

The rice for the ancient Romans, a symbol of protection, prosperity and abundance

Already in theAncient Rome they launched the spouses rice beansbut also wheat or oat seeds, just to wish the couple A union rich in prosperity.

The legend of rice in ancient Rome is linked to goddess Ceres: in fact, it is said that Ceres, Roman divinity of the earth, agriculture, prosperity and fertility, met a couple of spouses and gave them rice to hope for a lifetime full of gifts and fortunes.

Probably, the custom of launch of rice to marriages was imported from Greece, where rice was a very precious cereal: even in ancient Rome it was so, but it was of less refined quality than wheat, which is why it was used – also for the launch to the spouses – with more availability.

Rice was also considered a way to “Satiate” the appetite of evil spiritstherefore preventing demons and hostile entities from bringing misfortune to the couple who has just joined in marriage.

Tradition does not only include rice grains: both men and women also wore crowned crowns with wheat earsas well as foods assembled with dried fruits, such as walnuts and almonds, which were then launched to the newlyweds always as Wish of well -being and fertility.

The legend of rice for the Indians, the food that never ends

In India, legend has it that the God Shiva – one of the main divinities of UDISM which, together with Brahma and Visnu, forms the trimurture, expression of creation – he created a wonderful girl, called Retna dumilla, Shining jewel.

The God fell in love with her, and asked her in marriage: the girl replied that yes, she would accept, but first Shiva had to Create a food that could have been nourished every daywithout ever getting tired or ever staying without.

Shiva attempted the feat, but Retna Dumilla was not satisfied by any of the foods created for her: the God, at that point, He married her by force and she died of pain.

Shiva cried all his tears and, after forty days, on his tomb of Retna Dumilla sprinkled many small lights, which then turned into sprouts, from which the rice was bornfood that would never have passed away for anyone, just as desired by the girl.

Rice, even for Indian culture, is therefore a Food associated with prosperitywhich is obviously associated with couple’s life and the fruitfulness of marriage.

Rice in Chinese culture: “One works, nine eaten rice”

Rice is one of the main foods also of the Chinese cuisine And, even in this culture, it is a symbol of abundance. If you grow the rice, in fact, there is food for everyone, just as expressed by the proverb “One works, nine eaten rice”.

Legend tells that a benevolent genius saw some very poor and hungry peasants: To help them, he snatched his teeth and launched them in the waters of a swamp, from which the seedlings were born who then sprouted. What came out of it, or i rice beansthey looked like small teeth.

Once again this cereal brings with it satiety and abundancewhich is why it is donated and launched to the spouses.