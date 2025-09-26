Why does Gen Z protest more than millennials? Analysis of today’s youth revolts from Nepal to Bangladesh

During the protests in Nepal Parliament was set fire. Credit: Brian Allen, via X



The streets of Kathmanduthe capital of Nepal, recently have become a river in full of determined young people to change the course of history. The squares were filled with demonstrators who have burned government buildings, intoned slogan against corruption and openly challenge the power. The role of young people in Protest movements In short, it appears central if we think of recent events in Nepal and as the Z generation, in different global contexts, is collecting the legacy of the great mobilizations of the twentieth centurycombining traditional and digital activism to challenge inequalities, corruption and authoritarianism.

The twentieth century: youth protests shake politics

In the last century, the young people had more than concrete reasons for engage in change actionsbetween political repression, social inequalities and conflicts on a global scale. Even during the two world wars there was no lack of revolutionary commitment, between the fall of the Tsarist regime in Russia (1917) and the birth of the resistance In the 1940s as an armed and civil opposition movement against Nazi occupation.

However, they are the sixties to represent a real watershed for the development of protests in western countries: in this period, political activism becomes synonymous with youth culture And a series of movements challenges political power by promoting ideals of peace, freedom and equality. In particular, the Movement of the sixty -eightborn in the USA with the protest of the students of the University of Berkeley, spreads rapidly in Europe. From the protests of May 1968 in France and in other European countries, to the events against the War in Vietnamin this phase young people contribute to promoting social change.

Youth protests do not stop in the West: in April 1989, Beijing students kick off a pro-democracy movement which culminates in a large -scale protest in Piazza Tiananmenwith a violent military response from the Chinese government. In the same year, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Union lead to peaceful revolutions In Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Romania.

The difference between the Z and Millennial generation

There Generation Z It seems to have fully collected the witness from the most active generations on the political front, mobilizing in a way that distinguishes it by his predecessors, especially from Millennial. Raised against the background of the 2008 economic recession, the Gen Z had to face a series of unique obstacles of their kind. Despite being the most educated generation, he lived a high unemployment rate It is remarkable economic instability. In countries such as Nepal or Indonesia, economic difficulties were one of the triggering causes of protests.

Protests of the demonstrators in Nepal. Credit:



In addition to unprecedented social disorders and divisions, the path of Gen z towards adulthood was complicated by pandemic and from the climatic crisis. Unlike the millennials, which have often absorbed difficulties without public demonstrations, the Z generation has repeatedly vented its anxieties with a vocal activism. According to a survey carried out in the United States, a third of the members of the Gen Z (32%) is regularly engaged in activism and social justice (compared to 24%of millennials): among university students, the percentage rises to almost 40%.

Furthermore, while previous generations have supported basic activism and manifestations, the Gen Zs have also brought this activity into the digital spacesmobilizing and creatively expressing their civic identity, even with memes. Social media also allowed young people to access information, organize and mobilize quickly, allowing the birth of decentralized movements and without leaders who can spread globally.

Credit: Rayhan Ahmed, CC By –a 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



The revolution of July 2024 in Bangladesh He confirmed this trend, demonstrating how digital natives can challenge politics. To trigger the protests guided by the students was the Government quote system For the jobs of the public sector, perceived by many as discriminatory. The movement quickly gained consensus through platforms such as Tiktok and Telegram, which facilitated the rapid organization of events and the dissemination of information, up to the fall of the Leader Sheikh Hasina.

Also it Sri Lanka In recent years it has been the scene of important protests that have led to the dismissal of the Gotabaya President Rajapaksafueled by the widespread discontent for the bad management of the economy and political corruption. Last year the People’s Struggle Alliance (PSA) was established, a coalition of former student activists and left -wing political groups, with the aim of continuing to promote systemic change in the country.