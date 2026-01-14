Why doesn’t Belén participate in the Netflix series Corona? A source makes a shocking revelation

Since last January 9 – on Netflix and with a financial contribution also from the Ministry of Culture – “Fabrizio Corona: I am news” has been available, a docuseries that explores the personal and professional life of the former king of the paparazzi. There are many contributions to the series: from Lele Mora to Marco Travaglio, but also Nina Moric (Corona’s ex-wife). Absent, however, Belén Rodriguez. How come?

Why Belén does not participate in the Corona docuseries

More than someone has noticed this detail: the Argentine showgirl – who had an important relationship with the former king of the paparazzi – appears only with archive footage. So we also talk about her, but there is no concrete contribution from her. How come?

Mow Mag investigated and made an unexpected discovery. “We found ourselves faced with a crisp answer: ‘You were prevented from participating’. But by whom? And above all: why?”, we read in black and white. However, further details are not known. The person concerned – or Corona himself – could reveal something more in the next few hours.

Signorini case, Daniele Interrante speaks: “I know Alfonso very well, he was at lunch with us at Lele Mora’s. Corona? Evil genius”

Fabrizio Corona on Alfonso Signorini: “Never been friends”. And reveals the reasons for the breakup

The private life of Fabrizio Corona

Fabrizio Corona – TV personality, former paparazzo born in Catania in 1974 to Gabriella Previtera and the well-known journalist Vittorio Corona, had several relationships during his life. In 2001 he married the Italian-Croatian model Nina Moric. From their love, Carlos Maria was born in 2002. Then, in 2007 they separated. From 2009 to 2012 he was engaged to the Argentine showgirl Belén Rodriguez. Subsequently, from 2015 to 2018, he was engaged to Silvia Provvedi, singer of the duo Donatella. Since 2022 he has been engaged to the model Sara Barbieri, with whom he had a son – Thiago – in December 2024.