Why is Friuli-Venezia Giulia called if there is no Venice?

The flag of the Friuli -Venezia Giulia region, via Wikicommons



Friuli-Venezia Giulia is a region of north-eastto be precise, is the most east region among all those of the North, and borders on Slovenia, Austria And Veneto. It is called “Venezia Giulia” for a historical and linguistic origin linked to the Roman era: in fact “Venice” recalls the ancient Roman name Venetia et Histria, which indicated the area inhabited by the Venetians. “Giulia” refers to the Julian Alps. Being a border territoryits past is rather articulated and complex and the region is historically a crossroads of peoples, traditions and cultures, as well as a fundamental “bridge” between the Mediterranean world and that of continental Europe. Its territory is divided two very distinct historical-geographical units: the Friuli and the Venezia Giulia.

The Friuli includes the most western territories in the region, among the Alps Carnic And Giulie and the extensive plains. The name originates from Latin: Iulii Forum it indicated, in fact, the ancient Castrumthat is, the camp Roman militaryelevated to the rank of forumMeaning what marketjust from Julius Caesar In the first century BC, the strategic position of the settlement guaranteed its survival over the centuries. Centuries during which the name was contracted until it turns into Friuli. On the remains of the ancient Roman camp, the Municipality of Cividale del Friuli.

The Devil’s Bridge in Cividale del Friuli.



There Venezia Giulia it corresponds roughly to the narrow Eastern coastal strippart of the Province of Trieste and a portion of that of Gorizia. The name Venezia Giulia was coined ad hoc by the Gorizian linguist Graziadio Isaia Ascoli In 1863: the intent was to strengthen the historical and cultural identity of an extremely heterogeneous border region from an ethnic and linguistic point of view. However, despite being relatively modern, the name Venice Giulia also has an origin dating back to the Roman era. “Venice” refers to the ancient Latin toponym Venetia et Histriawith which the Romans indicated a large region of north-eastern Italy inhabited by the people of Veneti. The second part of the name, “Giulia”, refers instead to Alps Giuliethe mountain range that delimits the territory to the north-east and whose name derives in turn from the illustrious gens iuliathe Roman family to whom Julius Caesar belonged.

The name “Venice”, therefore, it is not directly connected In the presence of the city of Venice, but, like this, it owes its origin to the ancient populations of the Venetians and to the territory they inhabited.