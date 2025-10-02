Why is grandparents’ feast celebrate on 2 October and why is the non -unstiscordardimé symbol of it?

There Grandparents’ partyestablished in Italy with a law in 2005, the October 2nd because it is the anniversary of the Holy Guardian Angels. The symbol of this anniversary is the flower NonTiscordardimé (Myosotis), chosen by President Jimmy Carter when he officialized the party in the USA in 1978. This flower, used by antiquity for preparations that relieve pains and inflammations, is traditionally Symbol of care, lasting affection and hope.

Origins of the grandparents’ festival and the link with the custodian angels

In Italy, the Grandparents’ party It is celebrated on October 2nd because it is the anniversary of Holy Guardian Angels According to the Catholic Church: on this day, in fact, all the angels are paid out which, according to the belief, protect our souls during the course of life. Grandparents traditionally play a very similar role, both for grandchildren and the whole family.

The party was officially established with the Law no. 159 of 31 July 2005. Article 1 motivates the choice of the anniversary as an opportunity to celebrate the importance of the role played by grandparents within families and society. In the same context, the National Grandfather and grandmother of Italy awardintended for those who, during the year, have distinguished themselves for particularly meritorious actions on a social level.

NonTiscordardimé, flower symbol of the grandparents’ party

The NonTiscordardimé – whose botanical name is Myosotis – It is a small blue flower tending to purple that grows in heaps, and is widespread all over the world. For its delicate appearance and for the color that stands out despite the small size of the corolla, over the centuries it has often been associated with the concepts of memory, lasting love, hope, gratitude and union that is handed down over time.

NonTiscordardimé, the flower symbol of the grandparents’ party.



In ancient times, as attested also by Pliny the Elder in his text Naturalis Historiapublished in 77 AD, non -unstiscordardimé was used as Panacea for pain And to cure inflammation in the eyes: for this reason he has taken on the value of a saving and beneficial plant that probably explains his choice as a symbol of this party. When the President Jimmy Carter For the first time he established the grandparents’ festival in America, in 1978, the flower was chosen as an emblem of the anniversary and also adopted in Italy in 2005.

The name of the flower is linked to a sad and romantic legend: two lovers were swearing eternal love on the banks of a river, when the boy slipped into the water. Immediately before drowning, he managed to tell his beloved words “Don’t forget me!”. Shortly thereafter, on the banks of the river he grew a blue, delicate but persistent flower that took that name.