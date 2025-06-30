Why is it mandatory to dress in white to Wimbledon? Among the reasons for the dress code there is sweat

Tennist Annika Beck in Wimbledon in 2015. Credit: Diliff, CC by 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



The immaculate green of the playing fields, the religious silence of the public andstrictly white outfit of tennis players are three symbols of one of the most fascinating tournaments in the history of sport, the Wimbledon tournament atAll England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club of London. Because this famous competition, unlike the other tournaments of the Grand Slam (Roland Garros, US Open, Australian Open), imposes on the first edition of the 1877 a rigid and anachronistic clothing code? Born as anineteenth -century social label symbol of elite and wealth, useful for hiding the indecorous sweat spots, has become a costume of the tournament with a decalogue dedicated to all clothing, from shoes to hats to underwear, with minimal exceptions for edges, logos and seams. This year the strongest tennis players in the world, including the Italians Jannick Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, will compete for white clothes on London grassy cloaks starting from 30 June, with the last act scheduled for Sunday 13 July 2025.

The historical and social origin of the “Total White” of the Wimbledon tournament

The Dress code “Total White” It is present since 1877year of the first edition of the tournament. The reasons for the birth of Tennis Whitethe completes worn by the players and players, are to be found in the customs of theVictorian era English at the end of the 19th century. At that time, the modern tennis (patented in 1874 in England by Walter Clopon Wingfield) was practiced as a pastime from the most wealthy social classes that used the fields as meeting place and social connection.

May Sutton dressed in white. The first US tennis player to win the Wimbledon tournament in 1905. Credit: Bowden Brothers, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



Dressed completely white for the nobles of the time had several meanings:

Hide the sweat stains : considered indecorous and anti-aesthetic by the English aristocrats, the sweat halos, more visible on the colored garments, were covered by white clothes. For the wealthy classes of the time the decoration and aesthetics were more important than the game itself

: considered indecorous and anti-aesthetic by the English aristocrats, the sweat halos, more visible on the colored garments, were covered by white clothes. For the wealthy classes of the time the decoration and aesthetics were more important than the game itself Symbol of wealth and prestige : wearing white clothes, difficult to keep clean, showed that it belonged to a social class that should not have dirty with manual work

: wearing white clothes, difficult to keep clean, showed that it belonged to a social class that should not have dirty with manual work Be fresher: the most practical and scientific motif concerns the fact that white reflects the sunlight and allows Gentlemen And Ladies to stay fresh during the games of Lawn Tennis (field tennis) on sunny days

Double final in Wimbledon in 1897. Credit: Mayall, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



The official rules of the Wimbledon tournament

Almost 150 years After the first edition, the prestigious tournament maintained this tradition making it one real rule who leaves no escape to the participants. The official regulation is valid both for training and for the tournament matches and concerns all the clothing worn by a player, including suits and sweaters.

As for the shade of whiteeven in this case there are no discounts, dirty white or white garments are prohibited (off-world). The decalogue begins like this:

Competitors must wear suitable tennis clothing, almost entirely white, starting from the moment the player enters the perimeter of the field

And continues with specifications on hats (including the visor), cuffs, bands, handkerchiefsAnd socks… guess a little, all strictly white. Also the sole he is laces shoes are no exception. In all clothing is granted a single color edge around the seams but of the maximum width of 1 centimeterbut large logos are prohibited.

One of the few and rare exceptions to these rigid rules, was introduced only in 2023 and concerns the underwear for players. The tournament allows you to wear underpants of medium/dark colorprovided that they are not longer than the shorts or skirt. Welcomed with broad consensus, this derogation has been introduced to ensure greater serenity for the athletes in the race, breeding the concerns related to possible stains due to the menstrual cycle.

Tennists and tennis players who do not follow the decalogue risk calls and finesas happened several times over the years. Also Roger Federerone of the strongest tennis players in history, in 2013 he presented himself with the orange shoe sole and was forced to change them in the next race. Andre Agassiwinner of 8 Slam tournaments and with a bright style, even decided not to participate in the tournament from 1988 to 1990 precisely in order not to comply with Dress code imposed by the English tournament. As the last example of “transgression” we mention Serena Williamsthe American tennis player winner of 6 “The Championships” aroused controversy in 2010 when he decided to pay homage to another symbol of the tournament, the Strawberries with the PIGa, wearing some red shorts under his Tennis White.