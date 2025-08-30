Why is the red carpet red? The origins of the tradition arrived until the Venice Film Festival

The eyes of the world of entertainment are focused on Venice Film Festivalwhere actors, directors and famous people from all over the world will parade on the iconic red carpet. But why the red carpet Is it really red and, above all, when did the tradition of spreading a carpet come to welcome the most important guests? In reality, the origins of this custom are much more distant than we could expect and they even go back to ancient Greece: the red carpet, however, has become a real custom for the world of entertainment only in 1922, with the first red carpet organized in Hollywood.

The “purple” carpet mentioned in the Scripts of Aeschylus

As anticipated, the custom of spreading a red carpet (or even better, purple) to pay homage and celebrate the most important guests dates back to ancient Greece: already in the performance of AGAMENNON OF ESCHILOin fact, we speak of red tapestries lying from the revengeful wife of King Clytemnestra, who was preparing for the triumphant welcome to his husband’s house, returning from the Trojan war.

In general, the red has long been associated with prestigeat the royality and toaristocracybeing one of the most difficult and expensive colors to produce. There cochineal Or the Carminia tincture was – and it is still – made by the insect of the cochineal squam and was used in the fifteenth century by the Aztecs and the Mayans in North and Central America to color the tissues.

The arrival of the red carpet in Hollywood

It is true that the tradition of spreading a red carpet for prestigious guests dates back to antiquity, but its use so widespread in the world of entertainment and cinema is due above all when the red carpet arrival a Hollywood In the 1922. In that year, in fact, a long carpet crimson He was deployed in front of the Egyptian theater for the first Hollywood of Robin Hoodwith Douglas Fairbanks. And in the decades that followed, the red carpet then became one of the few places where the public could glimpse charismatic star like Clark Gable, Jimmy Stewart And Grace Kelly.

According to some reconstructions, the introduction of the red carpet to Hollywood depended from the spread of this new tradition in the United States starting from 1821when in Georgetown, in the South Carolina, the president James Monroe He was welcomed with a red carpet on his arrival in the city.

The red carpet at the Venice Film Festival

As for the Venice Film FestivalInstead, the red carpet has become a central part of the film event over the years: the festival, in fact, was born in 1932, but was interrupted a few years later due to the outbreak of the Second World War, officially resuming in 1946.

Starting from the 1950s, also thanks to the economic boom and the flourishing of Italian cinema, the parades on the red carpet of Venice gradually became one of the most discussed and appreciated moments, hosting the great divas of the time, from Sophia Loren to Maria Callas And Sandra Milo.