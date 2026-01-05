Why passports have different colors and what red, green, blue and black mean

The color of passports it’s not an aesthetic choice nor a graphic whim: behind those covers burgundy, blue, green or black stories, identities, religions and even political alliances are hidden. There is no law that imposes a precise color: each state has followed traditions, religions and geopolitical strategies, to the point of creating four large color families that have now become standards. But the color of the passport is not just a technical choice or a simple bureaucratic detail. For millions of travelers, it is the first sign of recognition: tells at a glance where you come from, says who you are in the world. That cover, which seems so anonymous, becomes one of the most visible emblems of national identity: like this Europe wears burgundy, the Americas wear blue, the Islamic world wears green and some diplomatic realities (or very rare nations) the black.

What does the choice of color depend on: the factors

Currently, passports around the world are made in shades that tend to be dark to combat dirt that could ruin the cover. Behind every color selection there is a history of memberships and strategies. The passport, in fact, is also a tool with which States describe themselves and choose how they want to be seen outside their borders. One color can score the distance or proximity to large geopolitical blockscan call back a religious tradition, evoke prestige, remember recent political battles or attempt a “change of appearance” in international perception. This is a a small manifesto of one’s collective identity.

Passport colors and their meanings

Here are the colors used around the world:

Dark red or burgundy : used in Countries of European Union and, more generally, those with a strong artistic and cultural past.

Blue : i American countries and of Mercosur (Mercado Común del Surwhich brings together most of the South American nations), associated with the “new world”, have opted for this color. Also the United Kingdom after Brexit, he returned to a passport blue to mark the distance from the European Union: before it was burgundy.

: used in and, more generally, those with a strong artistic and cultural past. : i and of (Mercado Común del Surwhich brings together most of the South American nations), associated with the “new world”, have opted for this color. Also the after Brexit, he returned to a passport to mark the distance from the European Union: before it was burgundy. Green : widespread in many majority countries Islamic as it is considered a sacred tone in their religious tradition.

: widespread in many majority countries as it is considered a sacred tone in their religious tradition. Black: rarer, it is the color of diplomatic passports and some nations like the New Zealand and some African countriesincluding Chad and Zambia.

Because the European passport is burgundy

The passport as we know it today was born from the need, after the Second World War, to standardize travel documents to facilitate controls and reduce fraud. A resolution of 1981 of the Council of the European Communities defines a “uniform passport” for Member States: in this document it is stated that the color of the cover must be the “burgundy red” and, subsequently, the key is specified RAL 4004“burgundy-violet”.

But the Italian passport was officially born in 1967, before this date there were travel documents and passes, but not actual passports for all citizens. This is why comparing vintage passports is almost impossible: each office had its own layout and even different materials. Its design is regulated by Ministerial decree of 29 November 2005within which it is established that our passport it must have the coat of arms of the Italian Republic and gold inscriptions on the cover. In the Italian Official Gazette all the information on the page features: there are many technical rules on microblades, materials, paper weights and even how the document should react to UV light. Everything is designed to make the counterfeiting as difficult as possible. Italy, in fact, is among the countries that have invested the most in security: colored and fluorescent threads, microtextsspecial numbers e a polycarbonate page with biometric data they make the passport is a small concentration of technologyas explained in detail in the Official Journal. And there is also a touch of identity because it has appeared on the pages for years a graphic motif dedicated to the Colosseumchosen as a national cultural symbol according to European guidelines.

What are the technical standards established by ICAO: There is no color

The history of the passport, as we know it today, only began to take shape at the beginning of the twentieth century. In those years the world was changing rapidly: new political frontiers, more people on the move, international travel becoming more and more frequent. Already after the First World War, in 1920, the League of Nations he wanted to impose a first international standardization for the issuing of passports. Today the task of establishing the technical standards of passports falls to theInternational Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations agency.

Among the current regulations, it is established that passports are made with foldable material that it does not crease, to avoid damage that could make the document illegible and therefore invalid; There are also provisions on watermark, symbols and graphics which make counterfeiting almost impossible; ink and paper must remain stable in temperatures between -1 and 50°C and remain readable in humidity conditions between 5 and 95%.

However, in the regulation There are no fixed standards for cover color: each country can choose what they prefer, potentially even a different color than those used to date.