Why read 'from behind this world', winner of the Campiello

Culture

Why read ‘from behind this world’, winner of the Campiello

Why read ‘from behind this world’, winner of the Campiello

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Why read ‘from behind this world’, winner of the Campiello
What we need to expect from Tiziano Ferro’s return
What is the Montessori method and how it works: freedom, discovery and autonomy of children