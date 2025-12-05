Why the Belo Monte dam divides Brazil: the repercussions on indigenous peoples and local fauna

By Vice–Presidência da República from Brasilia, Brasil – 09/09/2021 Visit to Usina Hidrelétrica Belo Monte, CC BY 2.0

There Belo Monte dam in Brazillocated along the Xingu River (one of the major tributaries of the Amazon), is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects ever carried out in the country. Built between 2011 and 2016, it has a capacity of 11,233 megawatts and is the second largest hydroelectric plant in Brazil and the fifth in the worldpreceded only by three large Chinese dams (the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River and the Baihetan and Xiluodu complexes on the Jinsha) and, indeed, by the Itaipu Dam on the Paraná River, on the border with Paraguay.

The aim of the project is to contribute to the strengthening of the electricity grid on a national scale after the 2001 energy crisis, exploiting the great potential of the Xingu River basin. This goal, however, collided with a very high cost for the river ecosystem, for local indigenous populations and wildlife. Thus, what was supposed to be a great work, a symbol of progress, ended up at the center of heated controversyremembered more for its controversy than its reach.

The Belo Monte dam project in Brazil

With a main dam more than 90 meters high and a reservoir of 516 km2the Belo Monte complex produces enough energy for approx 60 million people. However, to make its operation possible, it was necessary to intervene directly on the course of the Xingu river: a diversion work of great engineering interest, indispensable for conveying the water towards the power plant, which counts in all 24 turbines. To this end, two impressive buildings were built artificial canalsapproximately 500 meters wide and 75 km long, which allow the plant to operate with a yield medium of 4,571 megawattsan estimate that takes into account the natural seasonal variations in the river flow and which, however, is less than 30% of the installed capacity. This performance highlights a certain discrepancy between expectations and results, achieved through a project considered extremely controversial for its purposes environmental and social impact.

The impact of the dam on indigenous peoples and the environment

The construction of the two diversion channels took place heavy repercussionsin particular near the so-called Volta Grande, the bend of the Xingu river, where the flow of water has been drastically reduced: over 80% is in fact directed towards the power plant, leaving local communities with insufficient quantities to live and work.

Tribal chief Raoni in Paris holding the signed petition against the dam. Source By Gert–Peter Bruch – Own work, CC BY–SA 3.0

Indigenous peoples like the Kayapó, the Arara and the Juruna, who depend on the river for fishing, water supply and daily activities, suddenly found themselves with a almost zero water availability – especially during the dry season – suffering very serious consequences for their communities on an economic and social level. Faced with conditions that have become unsustainable, tens of thousands of people have been forced to abandon their homeland, migrating elsewhere in search of new means of subsistence.

On March 11, 2025, one preliminary ruling of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) ruled that the indigenous communities of the Volta Grande do Xingu should receive a share of the royalties generated by the hydroelectric plant; this right was recognized following a petition promoted by seven indigenous associations.