Widow’s Bay, release date and plot of the horror comedy series starring Matthew Rhys revealed

Apple TV has revealed the release date, plot and cast of Widow’s Bay, a new horror comedy series starring Matthew Rhys (Emmy winner for The Americans, recently on Netflix with The Beast in Me), who is also executive producer, created by Katie Dippold and directed and produced by Emmy winner (for The Bear) Hiro Murai. Here are the previews on Widow’s Bay.

Widow’s Bay, the plot of the series

Widow’s Bay is a quaint town on an island 40 miles off the coast of New England. But something is hidden beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) is desperate to lift his struggling community. There is no Wi-Fi, cell phone coverage is intermittent and he has to deal with superstitious residents who believe their island is cursed. Loftis wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is weak and cowardly. And it is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: the tourists finally arrive. Unfortunately, however, the inhabitants were right. After decades of calm, old stories that seemed too absurd to be true are starting to come true. “Widow’s Bay” blends authentic horror with character-driven comedy.

The cast of Widow’s Bay

Alongside Rhys, the ensemble cast includes Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey.

Produced by Apple Studios, Widow’s Bay is created, led as showrunner and executive produced by Dippold. Murai is executive producing through Chum Films, alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin and Rhys. Murai directs five episodes this season, joined by directors Ti West, Sam Donovan and Andrew DeYoung.

When Widow’s Bay comes out

The series will debut on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 29 with the first three episodes of the ten total, followed by new episodes weekly until June 17.