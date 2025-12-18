Will Emily in Paris 6 be there? What we know so far

Emily in Paris has just returned to Netflix with ten new episodes ready to conquer us. The American in Paris, in this fifth new season, lives her “dolce vita” in Italy with Rome and Venice which will be the backdrop to her sentimental and professional adventures. A different, more mature season, with new characters and few old faces but which leaves room, especially in its finale, for interesting plot implications that could be developed in a sixth season. But will “Emily in Paris 6” be there?

Emily in Paris 5: we met the cast in Venice

Will Emily in Paris 6 be there?

To date we still have no official announcement on the return of “Emily in Paris” for a sixth season. Although, there would be every reason to continue this romantic comedy, one of Netflix’s most beloved. The ending, in fact, is open, the public can’t wait to see how it will end in the life of Emily and her Parisian friends and surely Darren Star, creator of the series, has many new things in mind for the continuation of the story. What tends to happen for the renewals of Netflix series is to see the response in numbers to a product in the first 28 days of airing. If a title, however, is particularly popular, the renewal is often brought forward and we have the impression that this will be the case for “Emily in Paris 6”.

So we just have to enjoy these new episodes of the fifth season and wait for the official announcement from Netflix.

Emily in Paris 6: when it might come out

In the case of a renewal, “Emily in Paris 6” would not be released before 2027.