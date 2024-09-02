Will There Be a Ted Lasso 4? “Indirect” Confirmations on the Possible Sequel

Ted Lasso 4 will there be? The answer is most likely yes. After the confirmation given by Apple TV+, shortly after the end of season 3, with a post on social media that takes up an iconic quote from Jason Sudeikis’ character: “I love locker rooms. They smell like potential”, the news of the renewal of contracts for most of the main cast members circulated at the end of August.

Ted Lasso Continues, Unofficial Confirmation from Apple TV+

Not quite an official confirmation, but almost: in the post published on the official channels, there are Coach Beard, Roy Kent and Nate Shelley in one of the last scenes of the last episode of Ted Lasso 3who look at the reattached “Believe” sign at the start of the new season, which sees Roy replace Ted as Richmond’s first-choice coach, flanked by assistants Willis and Nate.

And the caption of the post is precisely “Smells like potential”. If it is not proof, it is certainly a clue, to be added to the detail, noted by some viewers, of the words “season finale” and not “series finale” in the description of the last episode of Ted Lasso 3released last May 31st.

That Ted Lasso it couldn’t end like this, with so many open story lines and unanswered questions, it was clear after watching the finale, but since the presentation of season 3, no one – neither Apple TV + nor the protagonists – has ever spoken of an official end to the show. In fact, Sudeikis himself in a podcast released after the last episode had said he saw room for a spinoff.

The title of the Ted Lasso spinoff

And what would it be called? Ted Lasso without Ted Lasso? The answer would be quite predictable: The Richmond Waylike the title of Trent Crimm’s book, suggested by Ted instead of The Ted Lasso Way.

What if Jason Sudeikis returned in Ted Lasso 4?

But in August 2024, several magazines in the US launched the news of a possible sequel with all or almost all of the original protagonists, including Jason Sudeikis, for what would therefore not be a spin-off but a “simple” sequel like Ted Lasso 4.

According to Deadline, contracts have already been signed with British actors Hannah Waddingham (chairwoman Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins). Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, is currently busy with other productions (Surface for Apple and The Devil’s Hour for Prime Video). But Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), as well as Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), could be in the game.