Will Uglies 2 Be There? What We Know So Far

Uglies is the new Netflix film about cosmetic surgery that will surely be talked about. The protagonist is Joey King, an actress we recently saw on Netflix in the romantic comedy A Family Affair with Nicole Kidman and who in this dystopian film set in an imaginary future plays Tally, a fifteen-year-old waiting to undergo cosmetic surgery that will make her perfect, like the rest of the population. Something, however, in her plans will go wrong and her vision of the world will change drastically when she is faced with a truth that she did not expect to exist. But what do we know, to date, about a possible sequel to the film? Will there be Uglies 2? Here’s what we know.

Uglies: The Ending Explained

Will there be Uglies 2?

Uglies has an open ending that suggests that there would be not only the possibility but also the will to continue this story on Netflix. In addition, we must not forget that Uglies is inspired by a series of science fiction novels of which the first book, entitled Uglies, is the one adapted by the Netflix film. Since Scott Westerfeld’s saga is composed of several novels, we expect to see the adaptations of all the films on Netflix. But we await confirmation from the streaming platform. After all, the only thing that really matters is the number of views of the film.

All the books of the Uglies saga

Uglies 2: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Uglies, if renewed, will likely hit Netflix in 2025 or 2026.

Uglies’s review