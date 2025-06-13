With a destination for now it is possible to edit video: here’s how editing with artificial intelligence works

Credit: Meta.



In the past few hours Half has made official the opportunity to do video editing with his artificial intelligencethat is destination AI, which will allow to make creative, original and visually surprising videos. In this case, the new functionality announced by Meta through a post appeared in recent days on their corporate blog, will allow users to edit videos by exploiting a set of 50 preset promptsor text instructions that indicate the desired type of transformation, with which to change clips of 10 seconds each. For example, you can transform the setting, change the visual style, change the clothing of the subjects or simulate video games, comics or dream environments. This news is available through theApp Meta AiThe Meta.ai site el ‘App Editsand is already active in the United States and in over a dozen other countries (Italy is currently excluded from the novelty).

How video editing with destination works ai

The function is based on technologies developed in recent years in the research workshops of Meta, which combine advanced models of generative artificial intelligence. In practice, the user loads a short video of maximum 10 seconds and can choose between over 50 preset “prompts”, or text instructions that indicate the type of transformation desired. AI then takes care of reworking the video based on the choice made.

This possibility represents an important step forward towards the integration between human creativity and algorithmic automation. The models at the basis of the function are inspired by experimental systems such as Movie Gen And Gen. del Cinemadeveloped by Meta to create audiovisual content starting from simple textual commands. Previously, these models were mainly used in research areas or to generate images and animations, but today they find a concrete application in the field of video editing within everyone’s reach.

The operation is simple: just access one of the qualified platforms (the app Meta Aithe site Meta.ai ol ‘App Editsas long as you are in a geographical area where the function is available), upload the video you want to edit and select one of the available prompts. The AI ​​then applies a consistent transformation: you can see you represented as retro comic characters, change the atmosphere of a gray scene making it bright and fairytale, or reconstruct the clip with fluorescent lights and battle costumes typical of a futuristic video game.

The result is visible immediately through a comparison side by side between the original video and the modified video. This function, designed to be user-friendlyalso allows direct sharing on Facebook, Instagram or in “Find out” feed of the Meta platforms, thus favoring the spread of content generated with the help of AI. It is not necessary to have skills as a video assembly: the interface has been designed to allow anyone – from professional creators to ordinary users – to explore new forms of digital expression.

Video editing with Meta Ai. Credit: Meta.



Democratize video creation

The declared goal of Meta is that of democratize video creationmaking advanced tools accessible to one almost unlimited audience. To do this, the company has collaborated with Content Creator to understand the real needs of the public, inserting features that integrate perfectly into daily creative flows. THE’App Editsfor example, is designed to support the tools already used by those who create content on a regular basis, offering new options without interrupting the work process.

Behind this function, there is a research path that starts from 2022year in which Meta presented the model Make-a-schemecapable of generating images, audio, videos and three -dimensional animations. Subsequently, with the arrival of diffusion models The company has created even more sophisticated tools. Last year, the integration of these solutions brought, for example, to the birth of Gen. del Cinemaa system AI can generate and edit videos with coherent sound effects and customizable scenes, using simple textual inputs. Now, with this new generative functionality, Meta brings those experimental results directly into the hands of the public, marking a further stage in the evolution of the relationship between artificial intelligence and audiovisual production.