With the "family in the woods" let's give the worst, between banality, benevolence and ignorance

Culture

With the "family in the woods" let’s give the worst, between banality, benevolence and ignorance

With the “family in the woods” we give the worst, between banality, benevolence and ignorance

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
With the "family in the woods" let’s give the worst, between banality, benevolence and ignorance
What is the polar vortex and why is there talk of its weakening: what it means for winter in Italy
What are the differences between mandarins, tangerines and clementines?