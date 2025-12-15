Wonder Man, the new Marvel series on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out

Culture

Wonder Man, the new Marvel series on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out

Superheroes and cinema. Disney+ announces Wonder Manthe new Marvel series based on the House of Ideas comic, created by Andrew Guest and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Here’s everything we know about the new entry into the MCU (the Marvel Cinematic Universe).AndSir Ben Kingsley

Wonder Man, the trailer

Wonder Man, the previews on the plot

The eight-episode series follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams who is unable to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor who has perhaps already had his most important roles under his belt, Simon discovers that the legendary director Von Kovak is making a remake of the superhero film Wonder Man. The two actors, at opposite ends of their professional paths, determinedly aim for roles that could change their lives, while the audience witnesses a behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man, the cast

The cast of the series includes among others Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Demetrius Grosse, Ben Kingsley, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Zlatko Burić.

Wonder Man, when it comes out

The series debuts on Disney+ on January 28, 2026.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
How much does it cost to organize the Olympics? From Paris to Milan Cortina 2026 here’s who pays for everything
Wonder Man, the new Marvel series on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out
How is decaffeinated coffee obtained? With supercritical CO₂