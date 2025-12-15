Wonder Man, the new Marvel series on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out

Superheroes and cinema. Disney+ announces Wonder Manthe new Marvel series based on the House of Ideas comic, created by Andrew Guest and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Here’s everything we know about the new entry into the MCU (the Marvel Cinematic Universe). And Sir Ben Kingsley

Wonder Man, the trailer

Wonder Man, the previews on the plot

The eight-episode series follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams who is unable to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor who has perhaps already had his most important roles under his belt, Simon discovers that the legendary director Von Kovak is making a remake of the superhero film Wonder Man. The two actors, at opposite ends of their professional paths, determinedly aim for roles that could change their lives, while the audience witnesses a behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man, the cast

The cast of the series includes among others Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Demetrius Grosse, Ben Kingsley, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Zlatko Burić.

Wonder Man, when it comes out

The series debuts on Disney+ on January 28, 2026.