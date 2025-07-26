World swimming records: the rankings of the fastest times in the long tank

Singapore It will be the stage of the Swimming World Cup In a long tank from 27 July to 3 August 2025, the first great international appointment after the Paris 2024 Olympics. Let’s take a look at the world records ratified by World Aquatics More impressive of the sprints and medium distances, focusing on the races of 50, 100 and 200 meters in the three main styles: freestyle, back and butterfly. Among the primates we will explore, some resist for over 15 years, going back to the controversial era of the “supercostumi” of 2009, such as the time of Paul Biedermann In the 200 freestyle. Others, however, represent more recent historical companies, such as the 52 second barrier broken by Italian Thomas Ceccon in the 100 back or the company of Ariane Titmus In the 200 freestyle, a record in the past held by ours Federica Pellegrini.

The kings of speed: the world records of freestyle

We discover the fastest athletes and athletes in the history of swimming that broke the world records of freestyle in the Sprint races (50, 100 and 200 m) for male and female categories.

Men’s records:

50 m: César Cielo – 20 “91 – The Brazilian César Cielo is the worldwide careor in the 50 meters freestyle established at the Brazilian national championships in San Paolo in 2009. He is the first man to go down below 21 seconds in history, with an average speed of 8.61 km/h.

The Brazilian César Cielo is the worldwide careor in the 50 meters freestyle established at the Brazilian national championships in San Paolo in 2009. He is the first man to go down below 21 seconds in history, with an average speed of 8.61 km/h. 100 m: Zhanle Pan – 46 “40 – The young Chinese Pan established this incredible record last year at the Paris Olympics, with a noteworthy pace especially in the last 50 meters and an average speed of 7.69 km/h.

The young Chinese Pan established this incredible record last year at the Paris Olympics, with a noteworthy pace especially in the last 50 meters and an average speed of 7.69 km/h. 200 m: Paul Biedermann – 1’42 “00 – The German Biedermann is the record holder on the 200 meters in freestyle, signed at the 2009 world swimming championships at the Foro Italico, in Rome. He surprised everyone by beating also Michael Phelps and recording an average speed of 7.05 km/h.

Primates in the female categories:

50 m: Sarah Sjöström – 23 “61 – The Swedish set this record at the Fukuoka swimming World Cup in 2023 with an average speed of 7.63 km/h.

The Swedish set this record at the Fukuoka swimming World Cup in 2023 with an average speed of 7.63 km/h. 100 m: Sarah Sjöström – 51 “71 – Always the Swedish champion holds the record also on the 100 meters, established at the 2017 Budapest World Championships in the 4 × 100 freestyle relay. With an average speed of 6.96 km/h, it became the first woman in history to break down the Uro of the 52 “.

Always the Swedish champion holds the record also on the 100 meters, established at the 2017 Budapest World Championships in the 4 × 100 freestyle relay. With an average speed of 6.96 km/h, it became the first woman in history to break down the Uro of the 52 “. 200 m: Ariane Titmus – 1’52 “23 – The Australian set this record to the Australian Olympic Trials in Brisbane in June 2024, with a time that improved 62 cents by the previous primacy of compatriot Mollie O’Callaghan. With an average speed of 6.41 km/hconfirmed his domain on the fast middle -distance.

César Cielo, the world record holder in the 50 meters freestyle.



World swimming records: male and female back

Here are the athletes and athletes who dominate the swim in the belly up: Let’s discover the world records of the back for male and female categories.

Record male performances:

50 m: Kliment Kolesnikov – 23 “55 – The Russian set this record at the Russian Swimming Cup of Kazan in 2023, swimming at an average speed of 7.59 km/he confirming himself the fastest Sprint dorsistic in the world.

The Russian set this record at the Russian Swimming Cup of Kazan in 2023, swimming at an average speed of 7.59 km/he confirming himself the fastest Sprint dorsistic in the world. 100 m: Thomas Ceccon – 51 “60 – The Italian won this extraordinary record at the Budapest World Cup in 2022, with an average speed of 6.98 km/h, becoming the first man under 52 seconds on the 100 back.

The Italian won this extraordinary record at the Budapest World Cup in 2022, with an average speed of 6.98 km/h, becoming the first man under 52 seconds on the 100 back. 200 m: Aaron Peirsol – 1’51 “92 – The American has maintained this record since 2009, established at the World Championships in Rome. With an average speed of 6.44 km/h, this primacy has resisted for over 15 years.

Record female performances:

50 m: Kaylee McKeown – 26 “86 – The Australian McKeown established this incredible record at the Budapest Nuet World Championships in 2023. By swimming at an average speed of 6.73 km/h, he made a historic company becoming, for a certain period, the first and only woman to simultaneously hold the world records on 50m, 100m and 200m back in a long tank, a very rare “triple crown”.

The Australian McKeown established this incredible record at the Budapest Nuet World Championships in 2023. By swimming at an average speed of 6.73 km/h, he made a historic company becoming, for a certain period, the first and only woman to simultaneously hold the world records on 50m, 100m and 200m back in a long tank, a very rare “triple crown”. 100 m: Regan Smith – 57 “13 – The American rewritten the story to the US Trials Olympic in Indianapolis in 2024. With an average speed of 6.28 km/h, he demonstrated an exceptional form, taking up a record that he had already detained and confirming himself among the strongest dorsists ever.

The American rewritten the story to the US Trials Olympic in Indianapolis in 2024. With an average speed of 6.28 km/h, he demonstrated an exceptional form, taking up a record that he had already detained and confirming himself among the strongest dorsists ever. 200 m: Kaylee McKeown – 2’03 “14 – Still McKowown takes the scene and record also in the 200 meters at the Australian championships in March 2023, with an average speed of 5.85 km/h, demolishing the previous primacy of 2’03 “35 that the American Regan Smith had set at the 2019 World Cup in South Korea.

The fastest wings in the world: the male and female records of the butterfly

They are the athletes and athletes who have transformed the power into pure speed: we discover the world records of the butterfly style, for the male and female categories.

The kings of the butterfly style:

50 m: Andrii Govorov – 22 “27 – Ukrainian Govorov marked this time at an average speed of 8.08 km/h at the Seven Colli in Rome in 2018, setting a world record and exceeding the previous 22 “43 of the French Frédérick Bousquet.

Ukrainian Govorov marked this time at an average speed of 8.08 km/h at the Seven Colli in Rome in 2018, setting a world record and exceeding the previous 22 “43 of the French Frédérick Bousquet. 100 m: Caeleb Dressel – 49 “45 – The American Caeleb Dressel, a real legend of modern swimming, won this record at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. He improved his own previous record of 49 “50. With an average speed of 7.28 km/h, he was the first man to break the 50 second barrier with a fabric costume.

The American Caeleb Dressel, a real legend of modern swimming, won this record at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. He improved his own previous record of 49 “50. With an average speed of 7.28 km/h, he was the first man to break the 50 second barrier with a fabric costume. 200 m: Kristóf Milák – 1’50 “34 – The Hungarian Kristóf Milák set this sensational record at the Budapest World Championships in 2022, in his “home swimming pool”. He lowered the legendary record of 1’51 “51 by Michael Phelps which had resisted since 2009. His swim has recorded an average speed of 6.63 km/h.

The queens of butterfly style: