World Wide Mafia, ‘Ndrangheta, the docuseries with Nicola Gratteri on Disney+

Four episodes to tell the world about organized crime. Disney+ announces World Wide Mafia, ‘Ndranghetaa docuseries focusing on the Calabrian magistrate Nicola Gratteri. The project written by Jacques Charmelot, Michela Gallio, Giovanni Filippetto, François Chayé and directed by Charmelot and Chayé, it tells, through exclusive access to the investigations and some of its protagonists, the history and current events of the ‘Ndrangheta.

World Wide Mafia, ‘Ndrangheta, previews

Nicola Gratteri, we read in the synopsis, a Calabrian magistrate under guard for over thirty years, led in 2019 the largest operation ever attempted against the ‘Ndrangheta, the Scott Rebirth operation. From the investigations that revealed the global power of the Calabrian criminal organization to the maxi-trial that involved over 400 defendants, the series tells of a war of justice and courage in a land marked by fear and silence. Among death threats, betrayals and redemptions, figures emerge of magistrates, repentants and victims who choose not to bend. Gratteri and his team face their longest battle, while Calabria and the world witness a trial that could change the fight against organized crime forever.

The series, which follows Gratteri during the years in which he was the Prosecutor of the Republic of Catanzaro, will allow viewers to discover his personal story and the daily reality of his struggle, following his work as “commander in chief” of an investigation involving secret services, carabinieri, military units and special forces.

World Wide Mafia, ‘Ndrangheta, production

World Wide Mafia, ‘Ndrangheta is produced by Disney+ together with the Italian production company IBC Movie and the French production company Sunset Presse in association with Borough Productions. The executive producers are Francesca Andreoli and Maurizio Feverati for IBC, Carlos Carvalho Da Silva, Stéphanie de Montvalon, David Tillier for Sunset Presse, Simon Finch and Gabriel Range. The docuseries is directed by Jacques Charmelot and François Chayé and is written by Charmelot, Michela Gallio, Giovanni Filippetto and Chayé.

World Wide Mafia, ‘Ndrangheta, when it comes out

The docuseries debuts on May 20, 2026 exclusively on Disney+ in Italy and internationally and on Hulu in the United States.