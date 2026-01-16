X Twitter è down in tutto il mondo

X down again today January 16th, app or website doesn’t work: what’s happening

New malfunctions for X (formerly Twitter) registered today, January 16, 2026. Users around the world are experiencing problems using social network website and app by Elon Musk: as reported by the portal Downdetectorreports in Italy have reached peak around 4.16pm, with a total of 3,261 outages reported, and is currently ongoing. In our country, the 52% of users encountered problems with theapp (both iOS and Android), while the 46% he couldn’t even log in from the website. In the USA, however, the reports have reached a peak 62,698.

When users try to access the platform, the interface does not work and shows the writing «Something went wrong. Try updating.”

At the geographical distribution level, the reports came from all of Italyalthough in greater numbers in big cities such as Turin, Milan, Verona, Bologna, Florence, Perugia, Rome, Naples, Palermo and Catania.

The episode occurs just 3 days old from the last downalways recorded globally. In that case, users reported that they were unable to upload content or create posts. The company, at the moment, did not clarify the causes of neither of the two malfunctions.

