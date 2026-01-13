X down all over the world: widespread disruptions for Elon Musk’s social network

The social network X (formerly known as Twitter) is dealing with a global outage that is preventing a significant portion of users from using the platform normally, both from apps and browsers, with problems also affecting X Pro. From the information available we know that the social network stopped working for the first users around 09:10 US East Coast and that, at the moment, an official explanation on the causes has not been provided by the company Elon Musk.

Many users complain about unable to load content: Posts don’t appear, the feed stays empty, and interactions aren’t updated. This behavior is consistent with what has been reported by thousands of users in different areas of the world and is confirmed in the data aggregated by Downdetectorthe well-known participatory platform that collects spontaneous reports from users in real time to identify possible anomalies in digital services. We are therefore not faced with an isolated or local problem, but with an event that affects the service infrastructure extensively, even if at the moment we cannot establish whether the origin is linked to servers, distribution networks or software updates.

Over 26,000 reports globally

Looking at the graphs provided by Downdetectorit is interesting to note a sudden peak and very marked in the number of reports in the last few hours, with over 26,000 reports concentrated in a short period of time. This is one typical scenario of global downturns: a long phase of normality, followed by an almost vertical growth in reports and, once the situation returns to normal, the line of reports progressively drops.

Credit: Downdetector.



X has not yet commented on the incident

The absence, at least for now, of official communications from X on the causes of the down it doesn’t allow us to know what gave rise to everything. In large online services, an interruption can result from a variety of factors: problems with the data centers, i.e. the physical structures that host the servers; configuration errors of content distribution networks o CDN (Content Delivery Network), i.e. systems that serve data from nodes geographically close to users to make the use of content quicker, etc. Without public technical data provided by the X team, any assumptions remain as such.