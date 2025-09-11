X Factor 2025, the interview with the judges. Giorgia: "I presenter Sanremo? I would like"

Everything is ready for the beginning of X Factor 2025. It starts tonight, September 11, on Sky and Now where the first episode of the audition of the new edition of the Talent will be broadcast that for 17 years has been glossing millions of viewers in front of the screen.

Many news this year, starting from a new judge, Francesco Gabbani, who replaces the veteran Manuel Agnelli, new rules in the race and much more.

We met the judges and the presenter Giorgia, who reconfirms herself for the second consecutive year at the helm by the program, and have told us some of them, of how they would have experienced a possible X Factor by competitors, what they think of today’s music and much more.

X Factor 2025: the presentation of the new episodes in the gym of a high school

X Factor 2025: when it starts, rules, final and everything you need to know