Young Jedi Adventures, the third season of the Star Wars series on Disney+: trailer, plot and when it comes out

New adventures in the Galaxy far, far away in time for Christmas. Disney+ announces the third season of Young Jedi Adventuresthe first Star Wars animated series dedicated to children. Here is the trailer, the plot, the voice cast and the release date on the streaming platform.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the trailer

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, previews of the plot

Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows young Jedi Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs as they study the ways of the Force, learn from Jedi Master Yoda, explore the galaxy, and help citizens and creatures in need. THEn this season the protagonists will face Rek Minuu, a shrewd droid repairman, and befriend Dotti, the lovable local shop owner known for her skills in droid maintenance, and a trio of new droid friends: Beepers, Dozer and Gigi.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the cast

In the original version, the voice cast of the third season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures consists of Ja’Siah Young (Kai Brightstar), Juliet Donenfeld (Lys Solay), Dee Bradley Baker (Nubs), Emma Berman (Nash Durango), Trey Murphy (Cyrus Vuundir/Taborr), Gunnar Sizemore (Wes Vinik), and Piotr Michael (Master Yoda). The third season introduces the characters of Rek Minuu and Dotti, who in the original version have the voices of Mason Wertheimer and April Winchell respectively. Jamaal Avery Jr, who voiced Kai Brightstar in the original season 1, plays Padawan Kai in this one.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, when it comes out

The third season of the animated series debuts on Disney+ on December 8, 2025 with all 7 episodes.