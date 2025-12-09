Young Sherlock, Guy Ritchie presents the Prime Video TV series with Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Fourteen years after A Game of Shadows, and sixteen years after Sherlock Holmes, the British director Guy Ritchie returns to tell the story of one of the most beloved characters in literature, but with an almost unprecedented perspective (who doesn’t remember Pyramid of Fear?): Prime Video has in fact released the first images of Young Sherlock, a TV series that adapts the books of the contemporary writer Andrew Lane, who was obviously inspired by the legendary private detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle. Which this time will be played by an actor well known to young audiences, namely Hero Fiennes Tiffin, star of the sentimental film saga After. Here is the first information and, at the end, the images from the set of Young Sherlock.

What Young Sherlock is about

With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes features, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive reimagining of this iconic character’s early life. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man, instinctive and without filters, who finds himself involved in a murder case that threatens his freedom. His first case will uncover an international conspiracy that will change his life forever. Set in 1870s Oxford, with forays abroad, the series reveals the early exploits of the young rebel, who is yet to become Baker Street’s most renowned resident.

The cast of Young Sherlock

The cast of Young Sherlock includes Dónal Finn (Mat from the sadly canceled fantasy series The Wheel of Time) as future arch-enemy James Moriarty, Zine Tseng (The Three-Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (the never-regretted Fred Waterford from The Handmaid’s Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech). Guy Ritchie is a director and executive producer. The series is written by Matthew Parkhill, who also acts as executive producer together with Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. Motive Pictures led the physical production of Young Sherlock.

When Young Sherlock comes out

For now we only know that Young Sherlock will be released in 2026.

Images from the set of Young Sherlock