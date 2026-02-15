You've Got Mail, the report cards: Argentero 'snubs' Sofia Goggia (5), Antonio wants to 'bite feet' (3), Gerry Scotti knows how to cook or not? (6)

Culture

You’ve Got Mail, the report cards: Argentero ‘snubs’ Sofia Goggia (5), Antonio wants to ‘bite feet’ (3), Gerry Scotti knows how to cook or not? (6)

You’ve Got Mail, the report cards: Argentero ‘snubs’ Sofia Goggia (5), Antonio wants to ‘bite feet’ (3), Gerry Scotti knows how to cook or not? (6)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
You’ve Got Mail, the report cards: Argentero ‘snubs’ Sofia Goggia (5), Antonio wants to ‘bite feet’ (3), Gerry Scotti knows how to cook or not? (6)
The history of the blood pressure monitor: when Hales first took it on a horse
The Academic City, one of the largest university centers that is being created in Yerevan with over 580 hectares