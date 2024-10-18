Zelensky: “Join NATO otherwise we’ll go back to nuclear power”

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in Brussels during the European Council mentioning the threat of world war, the need for long-range missiles to hit Russian military sites and a possible return to nuclear power by Ukraine if the accession procedure is not accelerated to NATO. After presenting his “plan for victory” to the 27 leaders of the European Union, Zelensky reiterated the need for more weapons, but above all for an official “invitation” to join the Atlantic Alliance. A step forward in this direction is considered essential in terms of deterrence, to stem the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and arrive at the negotiating table in better conditions than today.

Zelensky insists on joining NATO

After last week he undertook a quick tour of Europe to meet the heads of government of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, Zelensky rushed to the European capital to convince the other partners of the bloc to strengthen their support. The Ukrainian president arrived in Brussels at the invitation of the outgoing president of the EU Council Charles Michel, to personally present his “plan for victory” to the leaders of the 27 member states, as well as the president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of EU parliament Roberta Metsola.

Zelensky’s “Victory Plan” to end the war in 2025

During the press conference, Zelensky strengthened his demands. “If partners do not follow us, especially on NATO membership and financing, the situation will be extremely difficult for us. Ukraine’s weakness turns into a privilege for Russia”, highlighted the Ukrainian leader. The crux is to obtain an official invitation for Ukraine to join the Atlantic Alliance. Mark Rutte, the new general secretary, who also met Zelensky last week and will see him again today, did not go too far.

NATO hesitant about joining Ukraine

On October 16, Rutte declared that the Alliance will reach its goal of 40 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine. However, he did not comment on the exact date on which Ukraine will join NATO. A position that must have irritated Kiev. Zelensky knows that he cannot push too hard, that membership will probably only materialize at the end of the war, as he admitted to journalists that he needs a card to play with Moscow.

“We can talk about a path, “if we receive a signal from NATO it will be different”, “give us the possibility of a signal so that Russia stops”. These are some of the phrases used by the Ukrainian president. “We cannot present ourselves at a new summit for peace without an official invitation to join NATO. We are preparing the summit, but all our partners want Russia to be represented on this occasion. So we have to arrive at the meeting in different conditions than in the past,” Zelensky underlined.

North Korean troops in Ukraine

The yellow-blue leader also said that North Korean army officers are already in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia. He also said the country’s intelligence services had found evidence suggesting that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers were being trained to join Russian troops in Ukraine. “Russia is unable to recruit new soldiers recruited from among the Russians, because Russian public opinion is against this war, so Putin is looking elsewhere to reinforce his troops,” Zelensky said.

The risk of a world war

After support from Tehran by sending kamikaze drones, the use of foreign soldiers by another state is a sign of further escalation, according to the Ukrainian leader. “So far Iran has provided kamikaze drones, but has not provided human resources. Now with North Korea we see the first step towards world war,” he added. The Kremlin has previously denied rumors of North Korea’s involvement. Zelensky’s “plan for victory” also includes the adoption of more powerful air defense systems, strikes against military targets located inside Russian territory and access to more information from intelligence systems from allies. But it may not be enough and Kiev is already looking beyond.

The threat of the use of nuclear weapons

Zelensky recalled that in 1991, in order to gain its independence, Ukraine had accepted a plan to renounce the nuclear weapons it possessed after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. “The United States, China, Russia and other states were guarantors of this document. How can we now trust these partners who were supposed to defend our territorial integrity?” Zelensky asked provocatively. “All nuclear powers have not respected this agreement. Only Ukraine has renounced nuclear weapons. Either we rearm on a nuclear level or benefit from an alliance through NATO”, concluded the Ukrainian leader.

Trump’s reaction

To obtain this pass, approval from the 32 members of NATO is required, but the most influential vote remains that of the United States. For this reason, Zelensky admitted having spoken about it not only with US President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, but also with White House candidate Donald Trump. His answer? “You present good arguments,” the tycoon was quoted as saying. Zelensky is also expected at NATO headquarters for a two-day summit with the Alliance’s defense ministers.