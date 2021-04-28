UIS+COVID-19+Vaccinations

The University of Illinois Springfield was recently approved for, and has partnered with, Memorial Health Systems on April 16 to host a first-of-its-kind, on-campus COVID-19 vaccination event. The on-site clinic was held in The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where medical professionals administered 168 first-round doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at no cost to students and faculty. Another clinic is scheduled to host the distribution of second doses of the Pfizer vaccine on May 7 at TRAC. Those who obtained their first dose will receive a sign-up form for second appointments via email shortly.

Those who were unable to obtain the vaccine on campus still have the ability to do so off-campus. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCDPH) has been administering COVID-19 vaccines to the public for months and recent changes have allowed for those as young as 16 years old to obtain their doses. Register for a vaccine appointment with the SCDPH online through their web portal, where they offer both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The registration process is extremely simple, and there is little to no delay in receiving a vaccine. Currently, first dose vaccine appointments can be scheduled as soon as the next day and the line wait time varies depending upon the schedule. Currently, vaccines are only being distributed via motor vehicle at the SCDPH building but in-person at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. More information about the COVID-19 vaccines through SCDPH can be found on their website.