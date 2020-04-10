Will Democrats Give Joe Biden A Pass For Sexual Assault?

Former United States Vice President Joe Biden has the clearest path to the Democratic nomination for President of the United States this coming July. With endorsements from most of the 2020 Democratic candidate field and a 300 delegate lead over his last democratic competitor, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, it seems as if Biden has the nomination in the bag. But as Democrats depart from their presidential primary, they are left with one big question to ask themselves: are we really going to disregard the recent accusation of sexual assault from former Joe Biden campaign staff assistant, Tara Reade?

The story begins in 1993. Then-senator Biden was enjoying his fourth term, and the #MeToo movement was only a dream amongst sexual assault survivors. Tara Reade was working as a staffer for his Senate office, and was dictated by her superior to bring a gym bag to the Russell Building of the Capitol for Biden. Once she arrived to deliver the bag to Biden, the incident that occurred should exclusively be described in her own words. “And then he — it was one, as I described, fluid moment. He was talking to me, and he said some things that I don’t recall. And I was up against the wall. And he — I remember the coldness of the wall. And I remember his hands underneath my blouse and underneath my skirt, and his fingers penetrating me as he was trying to kiss me and I was pulling away. And he pulled back, and he said, ‘Come on, man. I heard you liked me.’ But he was angry. It was like a tight voice. And he tended to smile when he was angry. And he isn’t like the Uncle Joe like everybody talks about now. He was younger. He was my dad’s age at that time and very strong. And he looked insulted and angry. And I remember feeling like I had done something wrong when he said that statement. And then I was standing there when he said — he was still near me. He said — pointed his finger and said, ‘You’re nothing to me. You’re nothing.’ And he walked away.”

So, here we are in the year 2020. Joe Biden was the second most powerful man in the world for eight years, and 27 years after the alleged incident, Reade decided to go public with her story. If the country wasn’t a hypocritical garbage dump, it would give Tara’s story the same benefit of the doubt as it did Christine Blasey Ford during the Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination. But it is hypocritical, somehow allowing multiple televised interview with Biden without the accusations coming up once. Biden isn’t being treated with the same witch-burning fervor as Kavanaugh. The likelihood Biden still becomes the democratic nominee? Very high. Democrats assume they’ll just push this disgusting alleged incident under the rug and deal with it during the general election. And if they win, they’ll have swapped the alleged conservative rapist with the alleged liberal rapist – Congratulations, America.